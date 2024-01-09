Micron NVDRAM may never become a product

Micron’s NVDRAM chip could be a proving ground for technologies used in other products – and not become a standalone product itself.

The 32Gb storage-class nonvolatile random-access memory chip design was revealed in a Micron paper at the December IEDM event, and is based on ferroelectricRAM technology with near-DRAM speed and longer-than-NAND endurance. Analysts we have spoken to suggest this chip may not become a commercial product in its own right. Instead its component technologies could be used in other products.

Industry view: Objective Analysis

Jim Handy.

Jim Handy from Objective Analysis reckons ”Micron’s device introduced three interesting new technologies.” We’re told those three are:

A ferroelectric capacitor that’s smaller than the capacitors used in today’s DRAM. This technology has only previously been used in experiments. A vertical transistor with a polycrystalline silicon channel. 3D NAND typically uses an amorphous channel, which is easier to produce. Micron’s one starts with a similar amorphous channel and then uses a laser anneal step to crystallize the channel. It stacks the DRAM in a back-end process, and uses CUA (CMOS Under Array) for the support logic to make the die area very small. CUA is a technology pioneered by Micron with some of its first 3D NAND, and which has now been adopted by all leading NAND flash makers.

Handy told us: “All of this allowed Micron to make a 32Gb chip with a reasonable area of 71mm² using a 48nm process, which is enormous by today’s DRAM standards.”

Samsung produced the world’s first 32Gb DDR5 DRAM die in September last year, using a 12nm-class production process, four times smaller than Micron’s NVDRAM process.

Overall, the ferroelectric capacitor and the polycrystalline silicon channel are the standout technologies in Micron’s NVDRAM, Handy said.

NAND, whether planar or 3D, does not use capacitors to hold information, but DRAM does. DRAM stores binary data as electric charge in arrays of capacitors that need constant refreshing – or else the charge leaks away and the data is lost; it is volatile. DDR2 SDRAM chips support a maximum of 64ms between refresh cycles. DDR5 and LPDDR5 have a shorter 32ms refresh period.

A ferroelectric capacitor does not store electric charge. Instead it stores data using the electric polarity of zirconium or titanium atoms in octahedron crystals of lead and oxygen, for example. This mechanism is stable and only needs refreshing when the ferroelectric capacitor is read.

According to Handy, Micron’s FeRAM uses hafnium oxide with zirconium doping. He said: “I suspect that all DRAM companies are investigating it since it has a very high dielectric constant that can be used to shrink the cell capacitor.”

When DRAM capacitors shrink below a certain size they lose the ability to reliably store electric charge, and are made tall while being narrow to decrease a DRAM cell’s size in two dimensions while still functioning. If they could have a lower vertical height as well then their overall size would shrink further, allowing increased density (and thus memory capacity) on a die.

Handy says hafnium oxide “allows refresh rates to be reduced to five percent of a standard DRAM’s under heavy use, and to well below one percent when lightly used. Such low refresh requirements will provide a significant reduction in power consumption which is of the utmost importance to hyperscale data centers. I would suspect that DRAM makers are being given great encouragement to experiment with hafnium oxide capacitors.”

We understand that heavy and light use here refers to the read rate, with every read needing to be followed by a refresh. If there’s no read operation, there’s no need to refresh, and so it should be stable, one would think. Handy is not so certain about this: “This is one of the points that the paper doesn’t describe well … In some places the authors say that it’s nonvolatile, and in others they talk about having lower refresh requirements.”

He tells us that he has heard hints “that the chip that Micron presented is not slated for production, but I would expect for one or more of these technologies to make its way to use.” He enlarges on this: “What we don’t know is how this chip’s production cost and yield compare against today’s DRAMs. If there’s a path to improved profitability, then Micron will adopt it.”

Handy also said: “Way back in the late 1990s I coauthored a paper for Gartner Dataquest, where I worked at the time, saying that DRAM was likely to move to ferroelectric capacitors. It didn’t happen then, but it seems to be happening now. I know that Intel presented a paper at IEDM 2020, I think, that showed a four-layer 3D DRAM made using a hafnium oxide dielectric simply to get the capacitor smaller.”

Industry view: MKW Ventures

Mark Webb.

Analyst Mark Webb, of MKW Ventures, was director of manufacturing for the NVM Solutions Group at Intel Corporation from 2008 to 2012. He says the NVDRAM chips Micron “demonstrated are very complete and the data looks good. Micron spent a lot of time and energy on this program.”

Webb sees two reasons “why detailed technical papers like this are published at IEDM by a major company.” They are:

The product is ready to go and products are announced in parallel with the paper. The product or project has been cancelled for some reason not in the paper.

His conclusion is that: “After reviewing the data, we do not expect this particular version to progress to an actual product.”

That concurs with the hints that Handy referred to.

We have asked Micron for an NVDRAM briefing and that request is being considered by the manufacturer.

B&F understands that future 3D DRAM technologies may use hafnium-oxide-based capacitors and so enable increased density and substantially lower electrical power use.

Bootnote

