Storage news collection – July 3 

Commvault announced a strategic partnership with Bytes, “a leading provider of IT solutions across the UK and Ireland. This partnership will focus on providing the joint customer base with the tools and services needed to advance their cyber resilience in the UKI.” It said of the deal: “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Commvault. This collaboration is rooted in a shared belief that our combined expertise offers a unique and effective approach to combating the relentless threat of cyber-attacks,” said Hayley Mooney, Chief Commercial Officer at Bytes. “By leveraging Commvault’s cyber resiliency solutions, alongside Bytes’ tailored professional services, we are confident that this partnership will provide unparalleled support and security for our customers.”

Geo-distributed cloud storage enabler Cubbit announced that the TV channels of De Agostini Editore (DeAKids and DeAJunior), and KidsMe have migrated 1 PB of data to WIIT’s European Cloud Vault, a fully-managed cloud object storage service enabled by Cubbit’s DS3 Composer technology. Cubbit enabled the WIIT Group to deliver this service by integrating its cloud technology into WIIT’s data centres. It says “the result is a service that combines the performance and security of a hyperscaler with greater cost efficiency, ease of use, and full data sovereignty — enabled by a technology entirely designed, developed, and operated in Europe.”



HPE is partnering data manager and migrator Datadobi to to integrate its enterprise-grade object replication capabilities inits StorageMAP software into HPE’s ecosystem. Datadobi’s replication offering, built into StorageMAP’s Unstructured Data Mobility Engine, delivers replication for S3-compatible object data. StorageMAP replication works in multi-vendor, multi-site, and hybrid cloud configurations. HPE says it and Datadobi “offer a seamless method for organizations to replicate critical object data into the HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 system, enabling customers to address the challenge of moving data from in-family or third-party object storage platforms with confidence and control.”

Gartner has named DDN a Sample Vendor in two categories in its Hype Cycle for Storage Technologies, 2025 (subscription required): Storage Platforms for Generative AI and Open-Source Storage Software.

Edge website accelerator Harper announced v4.6 of its composable application software, adding “vector indexing for the efficient storing and retrieving of high-dimensional vector data – essential for bringing contextual depth to AI models like smart search.” It’s “powered by the Hierarchical Navigable Small World (HNSW) algorithm, allows for quick and accurate nearest-neighbor search, which is essential in applications like recommendation systems, personalized content feeds, chatbot retrieval, image recognition, and natural language processing. The addition of vector indexing to the Harper platform eliminates the need for third-party vector databases – semantic caching can be done natively in Harper, helping bring down the overall costs of running AI models.”

Other new features include new plugins API with support for dynamic loading, HTTP logging for improved formatting, control and debugging, new data loader for pre-loading content and Resource API updates. Read the Release Notes for more info.

Cloud data backup target and data protector Keepit is now backing up Atlassian’s Jira and Confluence Cloud. Its service features automated backups and granular restores with monitoring of snapshot data to automatically detect anomalies. Users can compare backup snapshots to identify records added, modified, or deleted over time, enabling precise recovery.

Keepit has hired Thierry Bedos as VP South EMEA. He was previously the SVP EMEA at cyber-security supplier Forcepoint. Data sovereignty issues are expected to accelerate demand for localized cloud storage in Europe.

NetApp has been named a winner of the 2025 SE Labs Award for Enterprise Data Protection, “reinforcing its status as the most secure storage on the planet.” NetApp ONTAP Autonomous Ransomware Protection with Artificial Intelligence (ARP/AI), was tested and validated by SE Labs. It demonstrated 99 percent detection of tested, advanced full-file encryption ransomware attacks with zero false positives, indicating a strong ability to operate in a business context without contributing to alert fatigue.

OWC Guardian

OWC announced its hardware-encrypted Guardian portable SSD wth aUSB-C interface. It is compatible with USB-C Macs, iPad Pros, and PCs. Users connect the device, enter a password using the built-in color touchscreen, and can then transfer files via drag and drop. There is no software installation required. OWC Guardian uses 256-bit AES OPAL hardware encryption to automatically encrypt data during writing and decrypt it upon authorized access. The touchscreen allows PIN or passphrase entry, and additional features include multi-user access, read-only mode, secure erase, and randomized keypad layouts. It provides up to 1000MB/s in real-world transfer speeds and capacities up to 4.0TB. It is now GA starting at $219.99 for 1.0TB, $329.99 for 2.0TB, and $529.99 for 4.0TB.

Fabless startup Panmnesia has unveiled a lineup of Link Solution products designed for AI infrastructure. The lineup encompasses the entire technology stack required for AI infrastructure design, including hardware, silicon IPs, network topology, and software. By delivering cross-stack optimization, it says its Link Solution “significantly reduces communication overhead and enhances overall system performance” and enablies composable architecture, “allowing seamless addition, removal, and reconfiguration of diverse devices such as GPUs, AI accelerators, and memory modules, to meet the evolving needs of AI applications.” And it accelerates large-scale AI workloads by minimizing inter-device communication overhead. There’s more information on its website.

Percona announced GA of the Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) extension for Percona for PostgreSQL – the first time that fully open source TDE will be available. PostgreSQL is the only major open source database that doesn’t support TDE in its open source version. Percona will make TDE available as part of its PostgreSQL distribution, Percona for PostgreSQL – this provides access to TDE without restrictions. This will also integrate with key management services from the likes of Hashicorp, Thales, Fortanix and OpenBao – so it is easier to manage the encryption over time.

Data integrity supplier Precisely introduced an MCP server to its AI ecosystem for data integrity. The vendor claims its API “enables AI applications to easily access and integrate trusted location intelligence tools and property, location, and consumer datasets with enterprise AI using natural language. Built on the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) developed by Anthropic, Precisely’s MCP server makes it dramatically easier for enterprises to build spatially aware, data-driven AI solutions.”

Tiger Technology announced that Tiger Bridge, its flagship hybrid cloud data management software, is now officially available on AWS Marketplace. Customers can now procure, deploy and manage Tiger Bridge directly through their own AWS account, with flexible subscription models adapted to diverse hybrid storage needs.