Storage news ticker – January 8

Distributed file orchestrator Arcitecta has made predictions for 2024. It says geo-distributed environments will use a compute-to-data model that takes compute algorithms to where data resides without moving data over a network. The storage and management stack will compress, using metadata, and significantly simplify infrastructure architectures and eliminate costs, the company says. AI will move deeper into the data path. Data management will be delivered as a managed service. Storage pricing will decouple licensing and capacity. New forms of archive storage will emerge, such as glass.

…

Cirata, WANdisco before the brand was killed off, has refreshed its executive ranks. UK-based Helen Carroll was appointed interim marketing VP in October 2023 when WANdisco became Cirata. Chris Pemberton, the incumbent San Francisco-based marketing VP, left that month. He is now a part-time “fractional” CMO at LandClan. Frank van Baar was hired as Cirata’s VP Strategy and Operations in December last year, and is working with the Cirata team to move the company forward. We understand Cirata is looking to recruit a VP for Engineering. The company’s website has been updated, and it’s holding a sales kickoff at its offices in San Ramon, California, this week.

This is how the company now describes itself: “Cirata accelerates data-driven revenue growth by automating data transfer and integration to modern cloud analytics and AI platforms without downtime or disruption. With Cirata, data leaders can leverage the power of AI and analytics across their entire enterprise data estate to freely choose analytics technologies, avoid vendor, platform, or cloud lock-in while making AI and analytics faster, cheaper, and more flexible. Cirata’s portfolio of products and technology solutions make strategic adoption of modern data analytics efficient, automated, and risk-free. Core use cases include cloud analytics and AI activation, data modernization, disaster recovery, and hybrid and multi-cloud data architectures.”

…

Unstructured data manager Komprise has hired its first CFO, Craig Gomulka. He most recently served as CFO at AI-powered recruiting software company Visage. Before that he was CFO at both Flowhub and Health Fidelity, a healthcare-focused natural language processing (NLP) company now owned by Edifecs. Komprise says Gomulka’s hire comes at a time of increased enterprise demand for storage-agnostic, unstructured data management amid rising costs and the need for AI-ready infrastructure.

…

Nvidia has pre-paid for HBM3E chips from Micron and SK hynix, according to a report by Chosun in South Korea. Micron and SK hynix both reportedly received between ₩700 billion to ₩1 trillion ($532 million to $761 million). A third HBM3E supplier, Samsung, has completed an Nvidia product suitability test for HBM3 and HBM3E chips, and signed a supply contract. The HBM3E chips are for a GPU Nvidia will launch this year. SK hynix will invest the pre-payment in the TSV (Through Silicon Via) part of its HBM3E chip production. Micron may also invest in this area.