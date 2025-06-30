Storage news ticker – June 30

Abstract Security announced LakeVilla, a new product aimed at offering customers a cloud-native cold storage facility built for long-term security telemetry retention that delivers compliance-ready, highly accessible storage at a fraction of SIEM costs – without compromising on performance or accessibility. LakeVilla enables organizations to retain and replay years of security data – instantly searchable and seamlessly usable across detection, investigation, and compliance workflows. Read more in a blog.

Data security, governance and resilience supplier AvePoint announced significant updates to the AvePoint Confidence Platform, including the launch of two new Command Centers – the Optimization and ROI Command Center and the Resilience Command Center – along with expanded agentic AI governance capabilities for Microsoft Copilot agents. The Optimization and ROI Command Center provides organizations with a comprehensive view of hard-to-find cost-saving opportunities across their data estate in a single pane of glass. The Resilience Command Center addresses the critical challenge of tracking and managing data resilience across complex environments.

Connector company CData has a deal with SAP. CData’s embeddable connectors provide direct, enterprise-grade integration to third-party platforms. Through the partnership, customers can access data, whether stored in cloud services, on-prem databases, or productivity tools, through a consistent, SQL-based interface. By embedding CData connectors into SAP Business Data Cloud, SAP can provide its customers with access to non-SAP data and improve their time-to-insight across AI, analytics, and operational workloads.

Resilience supplier CrashPlan announced its integration with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, enabling enterprises to rapidly restore large amounts of data with 10-minute recovery points and speeds of up to two terabytes (TB) per hour at scale while maintaining control over their data through a single, unified platform.

DDN responded to its competitors’ (Hammerspace, WEKA and VAST Data) views on its 10-node IO500 performance by saying: “DDN dominance on the 10-node benchmark is not a coincidence, nor is it cherry picking. The 10-node IO500 benchmark is great for comparing systems since the client count limit creates a more even playing field than other lists and stresses the importance of getting data into limited client counts.

“The IO500 was designed to cover the full range of IO patterns, and encompasses reads, writes, metadata, small and large IO, and much in between. In the end-to-end AI workflow – across inference workloads, model loads, checkpoints, data labeling, data sorting, and preparation – we see these same challenging IO patterns. DDN has optimized exhaustively to accelerate every one of these AI workloads and so leads the pack by a long mile.

“This leadership reflects DDN’s relentless engineering focus on delivering the most effective AI data intelligence platform in the industry. Our technology outperforms competitors like VAST Data and Weka, who continue to struggle with architectural limitations that prevent them from fully addressing these complex and diverse IO challenges at scale. DDN’s platform is proven across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, driving significant business value for the world’s most demanding AI applications and industries. Our market-leading position is validated by our substantial revenue lead and unmatched customer trust.

“We thank our customers and partners worldwide for their continued support and collaboration as we accelerate AI execution and deliver breakthrough performance that powers the future of intelligent business.”

An E2 SSD form factor is being developed for high-capacity “warm” datacenter storage with up to 1 PB capacity per drive, using QLC NAND with SLC landing zones. The existing EDSFF form factors are E1.S and E1.L (Short and Long) replacing M.2, and E3.S and E3.L replacing U.2 (2.5-inch) – so there is an obvious numeric gap. The Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and the Open Compute Project (OCP) are working on the E2 standard, with contributions from SSD suppliers like Micron and Pure Storage. E2 should use the PCIe Gen 6 interconnect standard. Read more in an Embedded Computing article here.

Cloud file services supplier Egnyte has a new AI-powered Project Hub, specifically designed for the AEC industry to give users visibility and control over data throughout the entire project lifecycle, from building the bid to closeout. It includes a customizable Project Setup Wizard that enables firms to set up a standardized folder structure from the start. Beta customers report that the new tool saves them significant time and resources, freeing up their teams to focus on design and delivery instead of administrative tasks.

Prasad Gune, Chief Product Officer at Egnyte, said: “The Project Hub acts as a central repository for all project data, providing users with real-time, comprehensive insights into their projects, storing everything from design files to field data. From project kickoff to closeout, Project Hub’s streamlined workflows, including standardized project setup and integrations with essential platforms like Autodesk Construction Cloud and Procore, help eliminate versioning conflicts and duplicate work so our customers can focus on project delivery, not managing data.”

Deduplicating tiered backup target system supplier ExaGrid is planning to add support for Cohesity DataProtect as a source of backup data alongside its existing (Veritas – now Cohesity) NetBackup support. DataProtect support should be GA in the first half of 2026. It can’t be a simple software add.

Gartner has a Backup and Data Protection Platform magic quadrant coming out on today. Unusually, the analyst has allowed suppliers to pre-announce their positions:

Commvault has been positioned as a Leader for the 14th consecutive year.

Druva has been named a leader.

Veeam has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant for the ninth consecutive time, and the sixth consecutive year it’s positioned highest for Ability to Execute.

Druva will ship you a complimentary copy of the report today, June 30. Apply here.

For comparison here is last year’s version;

Druva got promoted from Visionary to Leader, Huawei entered as a Challenger, the separate Cohesity and Veritas entries have been combined, and Microsoft exits as a Niche Player.

JuiceFS is a cloud-native distributed POSIX file system that was open sourced (Apache License 2.0) in 2021 and currently has over 11,700 stars on GitHub. Originally designed for big data cloud migration, it has since seen adoption in AI applications, including LLM, autonomous driving, etc. Data, stored via JuiceFS, will be persisted in Object Storage (e.g. Amazon S3), and the corresponding metadata can be persisted in various compatible database engines such as Redis, MySQL, and TiKV based on the scenarios and requirements. With JuiceFS, massive cloud storage can be directly connected to big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and various application platforms in production environments. Without modifying code, the massive cloud storage can be used as efficiently as local storage. More info here.

Kioxia’s SSD roadmap includes a new SSD that pairs its XL-FLASH single-level cell memory with a redesigned controller. This is expected to deliver over 10 million IOPS, particularly for small data transactions. It plans to have sample units available by the second half of 2026. Kioxia is working closely with major GPU manufacturers to fine-tune these drives to enhance performance in AI and graphics-heavy apps. Kioxia has two main paths for future flash memory development; increasing capacity by stacking more memory layers with the upcoming 10th generation BiCS FLASH (332-layers), and optimizing BiCS 9 (218-L) by CMOS bonding directly to the memory array.

Micron announced the shipment of HBM4 36 GB 12-high samples to multiple key customers. It features a 2,048-bit interface, achieving speeds greater than 2.0 TBps per memory stack and more than 60 percent better performance and over 20 percent better power efficiency than the previous HBM3E generation. Micron plans to ramp HBM4 in calendar year 2026, aligned to the ramp of customers’ next-generation AI platforms.

Object storage software supplier MinIO has launched a US government business and has hired Cameron Chehreh as president and general manager of MinIO Government and Deep Grewal as Vice President of Federal. The two formerly led government efforts at Intel and AMD respectively. With the launch of MinIO AIStor, the company’s commercial object storage platform, MinIO has created a new data management layer to future-proof and prepare government agencies for sovereign AI.

Cloud file services supplier Nasuni has been awarded AWS Energy and Utilities Competency status. Michael Sotnick, SVP of Business & Corporate Development at Nasuni, said: “Our strategic collaboration with AWS is redefining how energy companies harness seismic data. Together, we’re removing traditional infrastructure barriers and unlocking faster, smarter subsurface decisions. By integrating Nasuni’s global unified file data platform with the power of AWS solutions including Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon Q, we’re helping upstream operators accelerate time to first oil, boost capital efficiency, and prepare for the next era of data-driven exploration.”

OWC Express 4M2

OWC announced the OWC Express 4M2, a four-slot NVMe M.2 SSD USB4, Thunderbolt-compatible enclosure offering improved performance, thermal protection for today’s high performance drives, as well as expanded compatibility for an improved near-silent operation. It supports up to 4 x NVMe M.2 SSDs (2230, 2242, or 2280) and achieves real-world speeds up to 3200MB/s – with flexible RAID options, i.e., 0, 1, 4, 5, and 1+0. The OWC Express 4M2 is available now for pre-order and will be shipping next week, with pricing as follows: $239.99 0GB, $379.99 0GB with 3-year SoftRAID included.

OWC announced its 4 TB Aura Pro X2 SSD built for Macs running macOS High Sierra (10.13) or later. It’s designed for late 2013-Mid 2015 MacBook Pro, 2013-2017 MacBook Air, late 2013-2019 iMac 27” and 21.5” models, late 2014 Mac mini, and late 2013 Mac Pro models (released from 2013 to 2019). Built for PCIe Gen 4 and NVMe access, it can deliver read and write speeds over 3,200 MBps (specific performance depends on Mac model).

Aura Pro X2 SSD

Tarek Robbiati

Tarek Robbiati has been appointed Pure Storage CFO, replacing the departing Kevan Krysler. He previously co-founded Bluestone Estate in January 2024, served as CEO at RingCentral until December 2023, and was CFO at HPE for five years. After Robbiati left RingCentral, founder Vlad Shmunis, who served as executive chair during Robbiati’s tenure, returned as CEO.

UK data intelligence company Sagacity is partnering with Databricks to make its fully permissioned UK consumer datasets available on the Databricks Marketplace. The available datasets include over 900 individual-level UK consumer attributes, helping organizations accelerate AI initiatives, personalized experiences, and make data-led decisions more effectively. Some of the data products now readily available on the Databricks marketplace include Enhance core, Enhance Property, Smart Link, and The Bereavement Register

HA and DR company SIOS announced a strategic partnership with India’s FCS Infotech, a solutions and services company.

Startup Slide, specializing in Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and which launched in the USA earlier this year, has raised $25 million in Series A funding. Slide has announced its entry into the Canadian market, launching a new datacenter to meet data residency requirements. It was founded by Austin McChord, former CEO of Datto, and Michael Fass, who was Datto’s General Counsel and Chief People Officer.

Data warehouser Teradata introduced its on-prem Teradata AI Factory unifying components from Teradata, and third parties like Nvidia, into a single, scalable system configured for AI development and workflows – including support for on-prem vector stores and native retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines. Teradata AI Factory, built with the Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory validated design, is ideal for highly regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and government, as well as any enterprise seeking greater autonomy over its AI strategy.

Teradata AI Factory is designed to deliver the complete package for private, trusted AI at scale: the security and control of on-premises infrastructure, cost-effective analytic performance, and seamless integration of hardware and software, including Teradata’s Enterprise Vector Store and Teradata AI Microservices, which leverages Nvidia NeMo microservices for native RAG pipeline capabilities.

Data protector Veeam will provide image-based backup support for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software, including VM migration and data portability from traditional hypervisor environments. Fidelma Russo, EVP of hybrid cloud and CTO of HPE, said: “With our deep partnership and integration, HPE and Veeam are delivering unified virtualization and data protection that is future-ready, giving customers the resiliency and agility to evolve their hybrid IT strategy.” Veeam Kasten provides backup and recovery for containerized and cloud-native workloads. HPE and Veeam say the powerful combination of Veeam Data Platform, HPE Morpheus Software, and HPE Zerto Software – backed by increased joint go-to-market investment – enables customer data protection success.