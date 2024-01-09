Storage news ticker – January 9

Dell Technologies‘ annual Global Data Protection Index finds that the financial impact of cyberattacks has more than doubled, averaging $1.4 million. Highlights from the 2024 report include:

Generative AI and Data Protection: While 52 percent believe that generative AI can enhance their organization’s cybersecurity posture, 88 percent acknowledge that it is likely to generate large volumes of new data – and 81 percent agree that emerging technologies like AI pose a risk to data protection.

79 percent of IT decision-makers are not very confident that their organization can protect all the data across their public clouds.

79 percent of respondents expressed concern about experiencing a disruptive event in the next year.

While 75 percent of organizations are worried that their existing data protection measures may not effectively handle ransomware threats, 59 percent of organizations invest more in cyber prevention than cyber recovery. This highlights a potential imbalance in cyber resilience strategies.

HPE is lining up a $13 billion bid for Juniper Networks, according to the Wall Street Journal. Juniper provides network routing, Ethernet switching, Wi-Fi, network security, AI-enabled enterprise networking operations (AIOps), and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies, plus the Mist AI artificial intelligence business. It would complement HPE’s Aruba Intelligent Edge networking products and extend the company’s AI products. HPE acquired Aruba for $2.8 billion in 2015 and Cray for $1.5 billion in 2019. HPE exited fiscal 2023 with ~$2.8 billion in net cash, ~$805 million in debt. HPE is still awaiting receipt of $3.5 billion pre-tax from the sale of its H3C joint venture.

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung laid out the company’s vision in the AI era at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The importance of memory will grow further as generative AI becomes widespread. The AI era will move towards a market where it constantly generates data and repeats learning and evolution. AI systems are now connecting large counts of chips and memory in a parallel fashion to accelerate massive data processing. AI system performance depends on stronger and faster memory. SK hynix will deliver a bandwidth-focused HBM4 and HBM4E, a power-improved LPCAMM, a capacity-expanding CXL and QLC storage, as well as compute-capable PIM. It plans to introduce a “Custom Memory Platform” to provide customized AI memory. SK hynix is preparing over 4.15 million square metres of a new memory manufacturing base worth over ₩120 trillion ($90.9 billion) in investment.

Veritas research analyzed the UK’s FTSE 100 annual reports to look at cybersecurity priorities. It found that mentions of ransomware have skyrocketed by 38 percent in the last three years. Financial services organizations appear to be taking cyber threats the most seriously as their mentions of ransomware went up 88 percent between 2020 and 2022. Also, mentions of “cyberattack” in the sector’s annual reports have increased by 55 percent in the last three years, with 135 mentions in 2022.