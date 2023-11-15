Cubbit’s DS3 Composer builds virtual private public clouds

DS3 Composer software from Cubbit enables MSPS and other organizations to build their own sovereign networks of decentralized S3 object storage nodes.

Cubbitt is an Italian startup that has developed low-cost DS3 geo-distributed, partially decentralized storage (Web3) using unused storage capacity in existing datacenters or provisioned capacity in colocation and managed service provider datacenters. There is a centralized component – the Coordinator – which manages metadata, S3 gateways, and clusters of storage nodes) called Swarms. Now customers can use Cubbits DS3 Composer software and a “Bring Your own Storage” approach to do it themselves – build their own decentralized storage capability, with decentralized compute in the roadmap.

Enrico Signoretti, VP Product & Partnership at Cubbit, issued a statement: “European companies are encountering more challenges, from unexpected costs to ransomware, and from GDPR compliance to data sovereignty. Cubbit DS3 Composer solves these issues by simplifying data management.”

He said: “We don’t think of ourselves as cloud storage providers but, rather, as disruptive cloud enablers. We aim to enable MSPs, system integrators, and large organizations to build their own customized cloud. Cubbit’s customers will be able to enjoy a full cloud experience while keeping complete control over their data, infrastructures, and costs.”

DS3 Composer can be configured and deployed in minutes, scaling capacity from a few terabytes up to petabytes in a single data domain, using on-premises, MSP, co-lo or public cloud nodes. Customers can build and grow their own secure cloud at minimal cost, via a pay-as-you-go model with no initial investment required. It features granular multi-tenancy, 11-nines resiliency, chargeback and billing, access to data from public or private access points, and a zero-trust data protection option.

A web-based GUI is used for deployment and orchestrating the build-out of large-scale infrastructures. Cubbit says its DS3 Composer components are zero-touch and optimized to run on limited compute resources, making them a good fit with hybrid, multi-cloud environments and edge deployments.

There are more than 200 customers and MSPs for Cubbit’s storage, with 5,000-plus active nodes across 70 countries. By enabling service providers to offer their own, customized DS3 services, become cloud storage service providers, Cubbit is offering them a new revenue stream. It claims they will enjoy between 50 and 90 percent cost savings compared to traditional cloud storage and on-premises storage systems.

The DS3 storage can be used for backup and recovery, archiving, content delivery, data analytics, AI and ML, collaboration, log management and the Internet of things.

Composing compute as well as storage is a longer-term road map item.

Cubbit’s technology involves files being encrypted, fragmented into chunks, erasure-coded, and replicated across multiple locations within geo-fenced networks of users’ choice. This can enable compliance with countries’ specific data sovereignty concerns, such as the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act – known as the Cloud Act. By using DS3 Composer, businesses can tick compliance boxes, including ISO 27001 and GDPR. The Cubbit software also provides data control and strong resiliency against ransomware and regional, localized disasters.

DS3 Composer is currently available to a selected cluster of partners and customers across Europe, including Leonardo, one of the world’s largest cyber security and defense companies. General availability will come at the beginning of 2024.