NetApp sets up all-flash SME reseller deal with Fujitsu virtualized servers

Looking to expand its low end business, NetApp has set up an entry-level all-flash array reselling deal with Fujitsu.

Under the arrangement, Japan’s Fujitsu will punt its Primergy servers to small and medium enterprise customers, alongside VMware’s vSphere and NetApp’s storage hardware and software. The systems will be sold by the sales channel for all three vendors.

Jenni Flinders

Jenni Flinders, SVP for the Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp, said: “Small and midsize business require reliable technologies that can deliver enterprise-grade capabilities, but often find what’s available is both complex and cost prohibitive. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of our partnership with Fujitsu, we’re bringing a simplified and integrated virtualized infrastructure solution to the SMB market that delivers enterprise-class, hybrid multicloud architecture at an affordable price.”

The rack-focused bundle includes:

Primergy servers with gen 4 Xeon processors,

Fujitsu Software Infrastructure Manager (SIM) software dashboard, and Professional Services,

vSphere v8,

NeApp entry-level A150 TLC (3bits/cell) array,

NetApp ONTAP software with vSphere API integration,

NetApp SnapCenter, SnapMirror, SnapRestore and FlexClone software.

NetApp says this bundle is an enterprise-class, virtualized, cloud-smart, and complete infrastructure with simplified procurement, services, and support, priced for the midmarket. The system faces two ways at once as NetApp claims it “is architected forward to seamlessly move workloads to public cloud providers of choice and bring workloads back on-premises if desired while maintaining operational consistency.”

This will take advantage of NetApp’s first party storage services in the three main public clouds.

Christian Leutner, VP and Head of European Platform Business at Fujitsu, said: “Our collaboration with NetApp means we can now deliver simplified, cost-effective virtualization solutions to our customers.”

Fujitsu OEM’d NetApp arrays in its Eternus brand in 2020. In September, Fujitsu confirmed it was reselling Qumulo’s scale-out, parallel Core filesystem software with its M7 Xeon gen 4 servers.

The M7 servers became available from Fujitsu in March this year.