Datadobi boosts StorageMAP for smarter data management

The Datadobi StorageMAP v7.2 release has added metadata and reporting facilities so that it can better lower costs, help customers get greener, and track a wider range of object storage data.

StorageMAP software scans and lists a customer’s file and object storage estates, both on-premises and in the public cloud, and can identify orphaned SMB protocol data. There are new archiving capabilities that allow customers to identify and relocate old or inactive data to archive storage, freeing up primary data stores on flash or disk. Datadobi cites a Gartner study, saying: “By 2028, over 70 percent of I&O [infrastructure and operations] leaders will implement hybrid cloud storage strategies, a significant increase from just 30 percent last year.” The implication is that managing a hybrid on-prem/public cloud file and object data estate efficiently will become more important.

Michael Jack

CRO Michael Jack stated: “Unstructured data continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, yet many I&O leaders still struggle to gain appropriate levels of visibility and control over their environments.”

StorageMAP has a metadata scanning engine (mDSE) with parallelized multi-threaded operations, a metadata query language (mDQL), an unstructured data workflow engine (uDWE) and an unstructured data mobility engine (uDME) to move between storage tiers and locations. It works across on-premises and public cloud environments, converts SMB and NFS files to S3 objects, and is deployed as a Linux VM.

Datadobi file scanning uses multi-threading to process directory structures in parallel. As object storage, with its flat address space, does not have any nested file/directory structure, StorageMAP’s scanning engine splits the object namespace into subsets, scanning them in parallel to lower scan times.

New metadata facilities in v7.2 let customers track costs, carbon emissions, and other StorageMAP tags with greater precision.

v7.2 introduces automated discovery for Dell ECS and NetApp StorageGRID object stores, enabling customers to identify their tenants and their associated S3 buckets. It extends its orphan data functionality to NFS environments so that it can identify and report on data not currently owned by any active employee. This feature applies to all data accessed over the SMB and NFS protocols.

The new software can find and classify data suitable for GenAI processing, “enabling businesses to feed data lakes with relevant, high-quality datasets” for use in retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). An enhanced licensing model lets customers scale their use of StorageMAP’s features according to their specific requirements.

Bootnote

The Gartner study is titled “Modernize File Storage Data Services with Hybrid Cloud.” The report has three recommendations: