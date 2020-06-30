Fujitsu OEMs NetApp flash and hybrid arrays

Fujitsu has switched up from reselling NetApp arrays to OEMing them. The ETERNUS AF all flash and DX hybrid arrays now get NetApp-based entry and mid-rage models.

In a terse press release, Fujitsu provides few details about its four new entry and mid-range ETERNUS systems – AB, AX, HB and HX beyond saying they are “ideal for use in mission-critical systems, HPC, virtualised systems and file servers”.

Kenichi Sakai, head of Fujitsu’s infrastructure system business unit, provided a canned quote: “We see this enhanced strategic partnership with NetApp as a critical step in supporting digital transformation by enabling customers to effectively manage and leverage their data.”

The AX and HX are intended for virtualized systems and file servers, while the AB and HB systems are for mission-critical databases and HPC. They scale to 24 storage nodes and 26PB of capacity, with data stored in on-premises or sent to the public cloud.

Fujitsu intends to introduce combined Fujitsu and NetApp solutions for AI, hybrid cloud and HPC by the end of 2020. For example Fujitsu servers and NetApp arrays will be used for an AI system and Fujitsu high performance scalable file systems and servers will combine with NetApp storage for HPC installations.

The company is also developing a hybrid cloud system using NetApp Cloud Data Services that manages private and public cloud environments in the data centre with a single storage operating system.

ETERNUS

ETERNUS is Fujitsu’s storage brand and covers five product lines.

DX Series – hybrid – high-end (DX60, DX100, DX200, DX500, DX600, DX900, DXB900)

AF Series – all-flash – high-end (AF150, AF250, AF650)

CD10000 Reference Architecture

CELVIN NAS

DSP – OEM’d Datera product

Until now Fujitsu also resold NetApp FAS, SolidFire, and AFF Series (hybrid/all-flash) arrays.

New products

An ETERNUS product table includes the four new systems;

Our understanding, based on the capacity levels, is that the incoming AB and AX replace entry and midrange AF models, and the HB and HX replace DX entry and mid-range models.

in its announcement Fujitsu says the AB and HB systems use NVMe and InfiniBand – but their spec sheets say different. The AB2100 is a SAS SSD system classed as NVMe-ready but InfiniBand is not mentioned. Fujitsu’s table says the AB supports 120 drives but the AB2100 spec sheet says 96 are supported.

Also the HB1100 is a hybrid flash/disk system with no NVMe and no InfiniBand. Something got lost in translation or may more systems are in the offing.

There are AX100 and AX2100 products and an HX2100 system.

Fujitsu does not say if it is possible to upgrade from AB to AX to AF, or from HB to HX to DX. We suspect any upgrades would be disruptive and involve forklift trucks.

Fujitsu has been asked to clarify these various points and we’ll update his article when we hear back.

ETERNUS AB/HB will rollout worldwide, starting in Japan and Europe. ETERNUS AX/HX is available in Japan, with future availability pencilled for regions outside of Europe, curiously.

No pricing information was supplied at time of publication.