Storage news ticker – October 25

Data intelligence supplier Alation has signed up three new partners: Monte Carlo, Sigma Computing, and ThoughtSpot, all of which provide connectors to data sources.

…

Geo-distributed and decentralized storage provider Cubbit has a distribution agreement with Exclusive Networks, a global cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, whose gross sales hit $4.9 billion in 2022. The deal achieves strategic positioning into geo-distributed secure cloud storage S3 services for Exclusive Networks. It includes joint initiatives to deliver the Cubbit DS3 offering on Exclusive Networks’ X-OD platform, an on-demand consumption channel for cybersecurity and infrastructure products and services. The platform enables channel partners to buy, manage, and distribute the technology, as well as create their own subscription-based service wrappers to suit bespoke customer demand.

Exclusive Networks will help Cubbit to dramatically scale its revenue growth objectives. Following this agreement, Cubbit will also directly open new offices in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

…

Lakehouse supplier Databricks is buying data pipeline supplier Arcion for $100 million. This follows Databricks’ $500 million funding round last month. Arcion’s software will get data from disparate sources into Databricks’ lakehouse for analysis. Databricks had participated in Arcion’s $13 million A-round in February 2022. Arcion’s software will be integrated into MosaicML’s GenAI software. Databricks bought MosaicML for $1.3 billion in June.

…

Multi-protocol software-defined storage supplier DataCore has bought Workflow Intelligence Nexus (WIN), which supplies workflow services and software. It will be folded into DataCore’s Perifery business unit. Abhi Dey, GM and COO of Perifery, said: “WIN has deep roots in the M&E sector; combined with our existing core technologies, we will deliver an even more powerful solution portfolio to transform the industries we play in.” WIN’s software integrates with media asset management systems that can automate over 400 manual workflows. Previously, Perifery announced its Swarm software integrated with Seagate’s CORVAULT for on-premises storage.

…

DataStax announced a new integration with LangChain, the most popular orchestration framework for developing applications with large language models (LLMs). The new integration lets developers leverage the power of the Astra DB vector database for their LLM, AI assistant, and real-time generative AI projects through the LangChain plugin architecture for vector stores.

…

Large (>20 GB) file transfer provider MASV now integrates with Storj Distributed Storage. Storj users can create a free MASV Portal and invite uploads from remote teams to their storage bucket, without an account. MASV says it has also increased file transfer speeds by 35x for users sending a single transfer containing thousands of individual files, like image sequencing. Case study here.

…

Micron is shipping production samples of its low-power double data rate LPDDR5X memory, built with a 1-beta process, for use with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile phone chip. It runs at 9 Gbps.

…

Wafer-scale AI compute supplier Cerebras is using VAST Data storage to enable optimal utilization of its Condor Galaxy, built in strategic partnership with G42, and its other AI supercomputers. Condor Galaxy is a network of nine interconnected AI supercomputers that will provide 36 exaFLOPS of AI compute, and was used to train Jais, the world’s highest quality Arabic large language model. More information here.

Veeam announced the Veeam Data Platform 23H2 update, including the new Veeam Backup & Replication v12.1 release. It includes more advanced data security, malware detection, automated recovery, and hybrid cloud capabilities, with new security and ransomware protection functionalities for Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam ONE, and Veeam Recovery Orchestrator.

Veeam also flagged up a strategic partnership with cybersecurity supplier Sophos. The Veeam Data Platform will integrate with Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), adding a layer of human-led threat detection and response. Together, Veeam and Sophos technologies detect cybersecurity threats, determine the warranted response, and rapidly recover affected data.

…

Volumez cloud-based block storage composing software is available in the Azure marketplace. Users can select Volumez’s composable data infrastructure software-as-a-service (SaaS) to set up direct Linux-based data paths via a simple declarative interface for Azure Kubernetes environments (AKS) and Azure virtual machines (VMs). John Blumenthal, Volumez chief product and business officer, said: “Our composability service creates the highest performing data infrastructure in market, delivering unrivaled IOPS, latency, and throughput for databases and complex applications like AI/ML.” That’s up to 2 million IOPS and 200 microseconds latency.

…

Australian Bitcoin miner Iris Energy is partnering with Weka as part of its entry into the generative AI market. Weka will provide storage and data management for generative AI and performance-intensive workloads. Daniel Roberts, co-founder and co-CEO of Iris Energy, commented: “We look forward to forging a long-term partnership with WEKA in servicing the growing generative AI and GPU compute markets.”

…

HPE’s Zerto unit has issued yet another report. This one says that more than a third of companies still do not have a well-rounded, holistic ransomware strategy in place. The survey also found that companies are reevaluating their data protection and cyber resilience strategies to align more closely with the threats they are facing. You can view the full report here.