Storage news ticker – October 9

Data protector Arcserve has hooked up with Wasabi Technologies to introduce an integrated total unified data solution package. Exclusively available through Climb Distribution, it combines Arcserve’s Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9.0 and above with Wasabi’s immutable cloud storage, and is a bid to fortify defenses against data loss and ransomware threats.

Cisco’s Compute Hyperconverged with Nutanix, which replaces Cisco’s HyperFlex hyperconverged product, has moved to general availability.

Data protector Cobalt Iron announced Isolated Vault Services, an enhancement available in the Cobalt Iron Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform. Isolated Vault Services makes it possible to transition normal backup operations into isolated vault recovery services. It is intended for companies needing to recover data in an isolated vault or clean-room environment, typically as part of a declared disaster or cyber recovery operation.

Richard Gadd

Data protector Commvault has appointed Richard Gadd as SVP of EMEA and India. Previously, he was VP and GM for EMEA at Cohesity, and before that he held senior roles at Hitachi Vantara, EMC, and Computacenter. He is credited with growing Hitachi Vantara’s EMEA business to become the company’s largest sales region worldwide, and made Cohesity’s EMEA operation the fastest growing in the organization.

Startup and SMB cloud supplier DigitalOcean has launched Scalable Storage for DigitalOcean PostgreSQL and MySQL Managed Databases, which – the company said – enables small and medium-sized businesses to only pay for the data resources they need, preventing cloud underutilization and optimizing customer spend. With this new offering, DigitalOcean customers can increase the disk storage of their Managed Databases without needing to change compute and memory to meet higher data utilization demands.

Backup system supplier ExaGrid can now deduplicate compressed Commvault backups. CEO Bill Andrews told us: “Up until now, we had to ask the customer to disable compression in Commvault. Now, they can leave compression enabled.” He explained: ”The Commvault data is written to our Landing Zone, when we go to deduplicate it to our repository tier if the data is compressed. First we uncompress it and then either deduplicate into our repository or further deduplicate it into our repository depending if the data inside is already deduplicated or not.”

HPE is creating a new Global Center of Excellence for the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform in Galway, Ireland, with more than 150 new technical roles. The team of software R&D professionals will support customers and partners with one integrated platform, one customer experience, and a portfolio of solutions under one brand. These new roles are in addition to 150 jobs announced in 2021. Ireland serves as the EMEA hub for Digital Services R&D, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services & Solutions R&D, and Cyber Security, as well as HPE Financial Services (HPEFS), and HPE Aruba Networking operations.

The InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) announced the immediate availability of the IBTA Specification Volume 1 Release 1.7 and Volume 2 release 1.5. The Volume 1 Release 1.7 includes initial specifications for XDR and lays the foundation for the next speed generation in the IBTA roadmap, providing 2x increased bandwidth over the previous generation to meet the rapid performance and scalability demands of AI and HPC datacenters.

IBTA Infiniband generations. GDR is a roadmap item

MongoDB has appointed 17-year AWS veteran Jim Scharf as its new CTO. He was most recently VP of AWS Identity. Scharf was one of Amazon’s first employees, a founding owner of six services, GM for Amazon DynamoDB, and is the author of 20 US patents in the area of cloud computing. He replaces Mark Porter who spent three years at MongoDB before leaving this summer. Porter now sits on the board of GitLab.

Storage array supplier Nexsan has a customer base trade-up deal. It has announced a limited-time Storage Refresh Rebate program with a rebate of $50 per terabyte on Blade, ATABoy, SATABoy, ATABeast, SATABeast, BEAST or E-Series systems returned to Nexsan with the purchase of a new BEAST or E-Series. The company has more than 2,600 systems deployed and more than 600PB of storage under active maintenance today. This refresh, coupled with Nexsan’s pledge to recycle rather than dispose of materials, is expected to reduce the environmental impact.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has fallen victim to a cybersecurity breach in Progress Software’s MOVEit file transfer service. Some 6,800 current and former employees have been told that their personal information was exposed after the Clop ransomware group used a zero day vulnerability in MOVEit – CVE-2023-34362 – a critical-severity SQL injection flaw. The attack took place in June. See Sony’s employee letter here.

Transcend has an MTE245S NVMe PCIe gen 4×4 SSD in an M.2 form 2280 factor using 3D NAND and delivering up to 5.3GBPs sequential read and 4.6GBps sequential write bandwidth. The IOPS are up to 630,000 for random writes and 500,000 for random reads. The drive has a graphene heat sink. Capacities range from 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB to 4 TB, with total TB written ranging from 300 TB to 2,400 TB over the five-year warranty. The MTBF is 2 million hours and the drive uses the LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check) ECC coding algorithm for data security.

Data replication supplier WANdisco has become Cirata as it tries to distance itself from the false accounting fiasco earlier this year.