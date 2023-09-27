Panzura gets edgy with smartphone and tablet access

Fancy doing file sharing and collaboration on a smartphone or tablet? Panzura has an Edge Gateway which might appeal.

The company has a CloudFS global cloud file services product based on AWS, providing file-based collaboration services. File data is stored in AWS in immutable object form. Analytics and governance data services are layered on this platform with access applications, AKA Smart Apps, for data access, collaboration, and monitoring. They provide isolated multi-company file sharing zones, content search, ransomware protection, and an edge application. This manages security and intellectual property on a mobile device such as an iPad or laptop. It has been extended to to create private workspaces and securely share and update files stored within CloudFS via browser access.

Don Foster, Panzura’s Global Head of Sales Engineering, said: “Panzura Edge is a game-changer for organizations that need to share data with authorized partners without sacrificing data control or security. When users need to collaborate using their mobile devices or across multiple locations around the world, Panzura Edge gives them an efficient and secure gateway for sharing their CloudFS-held files.”

Panzura graphic

Panzura Edge can be hosted on-premises or in the cloud and is designed to meet the file access and collaboration needs for C-Suite executives, IT managers, and business users.

This new release of the Edge app adds smartphone and more tablet access. Employees and trusted partners will have file access anytime, anywhere, and on any device. They will be able to collaborate on files within the CloudFS environment without the need to export or make copies.

A Panzura spokesperson told us: “This release of Panzura Edge [is] designed for iOS and Android, and the company is focused on UX and ease of use. They have customers using it as part of their phased adoption process of Edge and Panzura is pleased and excited by their interest – it confirms the company’s vision for Panzura leading in unstructured data storage and protection.”

Users don’t need a VPN to access files. Data security comes from password-protected file sharing, two-factor authentication, and encryption. Management facilities include limiting downloads, automatic expiration of shares, and anonymous file uploads. Panzura says the system monitors all access attempts and takes multiple steps to prevent unauthorized access after login. Capabilities to monitor, prevent, and fix data leakage are also included.

An anonymous customer C-suite exec said: “Panzura Edge helps our team ensure productivity across all offices and remote locations.Our risk of data exfiltration has gone down dramatically.”

Panzura’s competitors have similar functionality:

CTERA Mobile enables business users to access their files securely and store them in the cloud where they can be shared with colleagues.

Egnyte Mobile supports the iOS and Android platforms for both phones and tablets.

Nasuni Mobile provides secure access to corporate documents, photos, video and other data.

Panzura Edge is now available for all customers. A Solution Brief is available here.