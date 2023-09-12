CTERA launches Vault WORM for better data compliance

Edge-to-cloud file services provider CTERA has today taken the wraps off its Vault WORM (write once, read many) protection technology. The Vault offering provides regulatory compliant storage for the CTERA Enterprise Files Services Platform.

CTERA Vault aids enterprises in guaranteeing the preservation and tamper-proofing of their data, while also ensuring compliance with data regulations through strict enforcement.

Many industries need WORM-compliant storage, driven by the need to comply with regulations requiring immutable storage, such as HIPAA and 21 FDA CFR Part 11 for healthcare, NIST 800-53 for government, Sarbanes-Oxley for legal services, and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA Rule 4511[c]) for financial services.

WORM compliance ensures that data remains inviolable, creating a trustworthy and irrefutable business record, essential for both regulatory compliance and addressing cyber security best practices.

“Regulated industries require a tamper-proof, secure, reliable, and scalable storage system to safely and confidently protect their data,” said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA. “CTERA Vault provides robust immutable WORM compliant storage for our global file system, allowing our customers to create permanent records that can be easily managed and which prevent unauthorised changes.”

Vault is designed to provide the flexibility and granularity to create WORM Cloud Folders with customised retention modes for specific periods of time to fit organisations’ specific regulatory or compliance requirements. The CTERA Portal provides centralised control and management of the policies that are enforced at every remote CTERA Edge Filer.

Hitachi Vantara recently entered into an OEM deal with CTERA for file and data management services, with its Hitachi Content Platform storing the data. “CTERA Vault’s innovative data retention and protection technology represents a significant step toward robust data resilience,” said Dan McConnell, senior vice president of product management and enablement at Hitachi Vantara in a statement. “As customers seek enterprise-grade solutions for regulatory compliance, Vault’s immutability, combined with our Hitachi Content Platform, can become the top choice for safeguarding critical data.”

This June, CTERA launched ransomware detection and protection for its customers’ data using machine learning techniques.