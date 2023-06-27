Hitachi Vantara taps CTERA’s cloudy file services

Hitachi Vantara has entered an OEM deal with CTERA for file and data management services with the Hitachi Content Platform storing the data.

CTERA provides edge-to-core-to-cloud global file system and management services that can be based in the public cloud or use an on-premises object store for its data. Accessing users in datacenters or remote edge locations have caching edge filer facilities to speed file IO. The Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) has all-flash and disk-based nodes and supports S3. Hitachi V likes OEM and similar deals for HCP. In July 2020, it signed up to OEM WekaIO’s fast file system software, integrated with HCP. It signed a deal in January with Model9 to feed mainframe data to its HCP and VSP 5000 storage systems.

Oded Nagel

CTERA CEO Oded Nagel said: “In working with Hitachi Vantara, we are delivering best-in-class file services and comprehensive data management solutions. We are delighted to forge this partnership enabling businesses to seamlessly manage their data across the entire lifecycle, from edge-to-cloud, with enhanced security and scalability.”

Hitachi Vantara’s SVP for Product Management and Enablement, Dan McConnell, added: “We are excited to collaborate with CTERA to continue to build out our multi-cloud data services. This collaboration empowers our customers with unparalleled control, security, and scalability in managing their distributed data across multi-cloud environments.”

Dan McConnell

The collaborative CTERA-Hitachi Vantara product will be marketed globally as Hitachi Content Platform Anywhere Enterprise (HCP Anywhere Enterprise). There will be a fully integrated migration path for customers using legacy HCP Gateway, Hitachi Data Ingestor or other discrete network-attached storage (NAS) systems. Effectively, it appears, CTERA replaces them, covering primary and secondary edge-to-core-to-cloud file services and machine-generated data workflows.

In May, CTERA was involved with Hitachi’s announcement of its Hitachi Data Ingestor (HDI) reaching end-of-life. CTERA introduced CTERA Migrate for HDI, a turnkey migration path that replaced HDI and preserved the existing storage repository investment.

HCP Anywhere Enterprise provides network-attached storage (NAS) capabilities for SMB and NFS, archival storage, enterprise file sync ‘n’ share, AI-based ransomware detection, malicious user blocking, rapid rollback and immutable storage (WORM).

It has scalability to petabytes of data with central multi-tenant administration and the HCP object-storage backend. It has defense-grade protection and 100 percent behind-firewall deployment for security-conscious customers. It is also integrated with Hitachi’s Lumada Data Catalog. With this customers can meet regulatory compliance requirements by cataloging, categorizing and setting data management policy for distributed edge data.

Hitachi has an existing HCP Anywhere product, launched in 2013, which provides file-sync-and-share capabilities, endpoint data protection, and enterprise data mobilization. We think this may be absorbed into HCP Anywhere Enterprise.

Hitachi Vantara, by using CTERA, gets its own defense against inroads into its customer base from Nasuni and Panzura. It also bolsters the HCP product’s role as a central repository for mainframe extracted data (Mode9), parallel file system data (WEKA) and now cloud-style file services data (CTERA). For its part CTERA gets a further leg up in credibility and, hopefully, a nice reliable revenue increase. It’s an excellent deal for both companies.