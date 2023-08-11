Storage news ticker – August 11

Airbyte has made available connectors for the Pinecone and Chroma vector databases as the destination for moving data from hundreds of data sources, which then can be accessed by artificial intelligence (AI) models. Now Pinecone and Chroma users don’t have to struggle with creating custom code to bring in data – they can use the Airbyte connector to select the data sources they want.

Cloud backup provider Backblaze has announced Q2 2023 revenue of $24.6 million, up 19 percent year-over-year, with a loss of $14.3 million. B2 Cloud Storage revenue was $10.8 million, an increase of 39 percent year-over-year. Computer Backup revenue was $13.8 million, an increase of 7 percent year-over-year.

In July 2023, following approval by Class B stockholders, all outstanding shares of Class B common stock were converted into shares of Class A common stock (on a 1:1 basis), thereby eliminating the company’s dual-class share structure and providing all shareholders equal voting rights. The change underscores Backblaze’s commitment to good corporate governance and being a shareholder-friendly company by simplifying the capital structure and administration processes. Q3 outlook is for revenue between $25.0 million to $25.4 million.

We asked Broadcom’s PR agency if Broadcom was committed to Project Monterey, the Dell-VMware-Nvidia initiative to have VMware’s vSphere hypervisor run on Nvidia BlueField DPUs. The EU Commission investigating the competitive effects of Broadcom’s intended VMware acquisition has possible doubts about this going ahead. Broadcom’s reply via its agency was: “I’m afraid Broadcom can’t answer this one. Pardon.”

Cohesity has appointed Eric Brown as its CFO. Brown led Informatica’s initial public offering as CFO, raising $1B in proceeds at a $10B enterprise value. Srinivasan Murari has been hired to be chief development officer. He most recently served as vice president of engineering at Google Cloud, where he was responsible for the productivity of approximately 20,000 software engineers encompassing compute, storage, networking, security, databases, analytics, AI/ML, Kubernetes, serverless, cloud console, platforms, and fleet management. Previous Cohesity chief development officer Kirk Law is now an advisor to the CEO.

IDC ranked Cohesity as the fastest-growing of the top 25 data protection supplier in 2022.

Veeam was next, followed by – surprise – IBM and then Commvault. Dell and Veritas exhibited negative growth.

DataStax announced the availability of vector search capabilities in v7.0 DataStax Enterprise (DSE), its on-premises database built on Apache Cassandra. This enables any enterprise to build applications with the power of generative AI in its own datacenter. This follows its recent announcement of vector search GA for its Astra DB cloud database. Vector search in DSE is available today as a developer preview. Get started here.

Dell has announced a Partner First Strategy for Storage, which designates more than 99 percent of Dell’s customers and potential customers as partner-led for storage sales. Dell is compensating Dell sellers more when transacting storage through a partner, and quadrupling the number of storage Partner of Record-eligible resale accounts for more predictability of engagement. We haven’t heard about any drop in Dell storage sales heads or their redeployment.

There are user complaints in a Dropbox forum that the online storage provider is throttling capacity on its costliest Advanced service offering advertised as offering “As much space as needed.”

Eg; user Nigelbb;

We have asked Dropbox what is going on.

SaaS data protector Druva has made it onto the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 List, which recognizes the world’s top private cloud companies. This list is published in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

Federica (Fred) Monsone, founder and CEO of storage PR company A3 Communications, has been appointed as a member of the Advisory Board for the Flash Memory Summit.

Google Cloud says its Chronicle CyberShield enables governments to build an enhanced cyber threat intelligence capability; protect web-facing infrastructure from cyber attacks; monitor and detect indicators of compromise, malware, and intrusions; and rapidly respond to cyber attacks to limit widespread impacts. In addition, it enables governments to raise threat and situational awareness, build cybersecurity skills and capabilities, and facilitate knowledge sharing and collaboration to raise the bar for security at a national level. CyberShield includes consulting services from Google Cloud and Mandiant to further assist governments.

Hitachi Vantara has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) SAP Competency status.

HPE has accepted the resignation of EVP and CFO Tarek Robbiati, effective August 25, 2023. He’s leaving to become CEO at RingCentral. HPE has named Jeremy Cox, SVP corporate controller and chief tax officer, as interim CFO while the company and its board of directors conduct a search for a new CFO.

James Whitemore.

Ex-NetApp CMO and EVP James Whitemore has become CMO at iPaaS (Integration Platform-as-a-Service) supplier Celigo. Gabrielle Boko became NetApp’s CMO in January.

N-able, which supplies data protection for MSPs to sell to their customers, reported Q2 2023 revenues of $106.1 million, up 16 percent Y/Y, with profits of $4.5 million compared to $4.3 million year ago. Subscription revenue was $103.4 million, also up 16% Y/Y.

Nvidia solidified its lead in AI-focussed GPU/CPU chips by announcing its coming upgraded Grace Hopper GH200 device composed of dual Grace144-core Arm CPUs and Hopper H1000 GPUs with 282GB of HBM3e memory and 1TB of LPDDR5x DRAM. The GH200 can be scaled up to 256 units in the DGX GH200 config. It’s aimed at the AI/ML inferencing market. The upgraded GH200 commences sample ship by end of 2023 with volume production to commence in C2Q24

Trillion row analytics database supplier Ocient says it has demonstrated a 171 percent year-over-year growth so far this year.

Research house TrendFocus reports that memory suppliers are boosting their production capacity, both DRAM and HBM, in response to escalating orders from Nvidia and CSPs, with “a remarkable 105 percent annual increase in HBM bit supply by 2024.”

It believes that primary demand is shifting from HBM2e to HBM3 in 2023, with an anticipated demand ratio of approximately 50 percent and 39 percent, respectively. Demand in 2024 will heavily lean toward HBM3 and eclipse HBM2e with a projected HBM3 share of 60 percent. SK hynix currently holds the lead in HBM3 production, serving as the principal supplier for Nvidia’s server GPUs – but Samsung will catch up.

Storage Newsletter published Trendfocus HDD unit and capacity ships for Q2 2023, confirming the dire results recorded by Seagate and Western Digital. A table provides the numbers:

Middle East cloud provider G42 Cloud selected VAST Data to build a central data foundation for a global network of AI supercomputers and to store and learn from hundreds of petabytes of data. A single VAST Data cluster will support multiple ExaFLOPs of AI supercomputing capability in one of the world’s largest AI clouds.

Data protector Veritas has announced a Veritas Managed Service Provider Program to offer managed service providers (MSPs) a set of incentives, a range of training and enablement, and flexible pricing models to expand their offerings and capitalize on the growing demand for data protection and cloud-native cyber resilience solutions.

Wannabee bounce-back-from-disaster replication firm WANdisco will hold its AGM on August 30 with potential name change to Cirata being suggested. Sky News reports WANdisco ex-chairman and CEO Dave Richards and ex-CFO Erik Miller are refusing to return their 2022 bonus payments. WANdisco’s board wanted them repaid because it believes the bonus payments were unjustified as they were based on completely wrong 2022 revenue reporting which nearly crashed the business.

Weebit Nano has qualified its ReRAM module for automotive grade temperatures – confirming its suitability not only for automotive but also high-temp industrial and IoT applications.

