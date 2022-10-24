Storage news ticker – October 24 2022

Astera Labs demonstrated how datacenter operators can improve performance and reduce TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) with its CXL, PCIe 5.0, and Ethernet Connectivity solutions at the OCP Global Summit. The Leo Memory Connectivity Platform for CXL 1.1 and 2.0 is in pre-production sampling with strategic partners and customers and it is ready for deployment in cloud servers, the company said. Aries PCIe 5.0/CXL Smart Retimers are the industry’s most broadly deployed retimers and have passed interoperability testing with all major PCIe endpoints.

…

Block data migrator Cirrus Data Solutions said its Cirrus Migrate Cloud is now integrated with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and publicly available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Cirrus Migrate Cloud enables organizations to move block data between any storage environments freeing enterprises from vendor lock-in, the company claims. Oracle Cloud customers now have the ability to move their on-premises mission-critical databases and applications to the OCI cloud.

…

Observability pipeline supplier Cribl and Cloudian announced a data analytics tieup that integrates Cribl Stream and Cloudian HyperStore object storage to provide an observability platform on an on-premises, S3-compatible data lake. This enables organizations to ingest, parse, restructure and enrich large data volumes in flight, so they get the right data in the formats they need securely behind their firewall. Users can convert logs into metrics, reduce cost, and increase search speed.

…

DataCore announced the new Perifery Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro to streamline access to content for DataCore Swarm and Perifery users on Adobe Premiere Pro, designed to improve the efficiency of media production workflows. It allows users to enrich the metadata of searched objects and speeds up search for media assets and has a seamless connection to DataCore’s Perifery-powered appliances and Swarm object storage software platform, the company said.

…

The immudb, the only immutable enterprise-scale database with cryptographic verification, today added FIPS 140-2 compliant cryptography support, meeting Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) requirements, as well as a performance boost and synchronous replication. Codenotary co-founder and CTO Dennis Zimmer said: “We”ve achieved a 1080 percent performance increase with this latest release of immudb which can handle millions of transactions per second and serve as a high performance alternative to blockchains and other ledger technologies. We are seeing rapid adoption with 15 million downloads and have more than doubled the number of GitHub stars over the past year to nearly 8,000.”

…

Immuta announced product enhancements and integrations to deliver more data security and monitoring across cloud platforms at scale. These include native integration with Google BigQuery, expanded integrations with Snowflake, including external OAuth support, audit log data export into Amazon S3, and better policy onboarding for Databricks. Read more in a blog.

…

Intel announced v2.2 of its DAOS high-performance computing parallel filesystem, adding Rocky Linux 8 and Alma Linux 8 support. CentOS Linux 8 support is removed. Support for the libfabric/tcp provider is added (replaces libfabric/sockets ). UCX support is added as a Technology Preview. Release notes are here.

…

TrueNAS opensStorage vendor, iXsystems has opened its new and largest campus in Maryville, Tennessee (outside of Knoxville). iXsystems grew TrueNAS revenues 70% year-over-year in 2021. It launched the next generation of its TrueNAS R50 Unified Storage Appliances with a modular architecture enabling controller upgrades or replacements. TrueNAS R50 systems can grow to over 1PB of HDD capacity and up to 60TB of NVMe flash in 4U of rack space. With expansion shelves, a system can expand to up to 5PB of hybrid storage capacity with 100GbitE networking. TrueNAS SCALE clustering and enclosure management are available for scale-out customers, and migration from scale-up is also available.

…

A Los Alamos Nuclear Labs (LANL) Tycho supercomputer consists of 2,600 Sapphire Rapids processor nodes with DDR memory. The filesystem, for the first time in the lab’s supercomputing history, will comprise only solid-state drives.

…

NVMe/TCP storage array supplier Lightbits Labs has been assigned patent 11,467,730 for “system and method for managing data storage on non-volatile memory media.” This describes a QLC-optimized caching policy that only writes to the flash media when it is the right time to do so and so improves flash endurance.

…

Cloud file services supplier Nasuni has announced an expanded European presence in DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), appointing Michael Wappler as Channel Sales Manager and Ann Thueland as Head of EMEA Marketing. Nasuni’s revenue in DACH increased by 29 percent in the first half of 2022, compared with the whole year of 2021, Nasuni said. The number of Nasuni users in the region has doubled since 2019.

…

NetApp has announced a new partner program: NetApp Partner Sphere. The program’s tiers range from Approved to Preferred, Prestige and Prestige Plus – assessing, validating and recognizing partners based on value and competencies. Benefits and support will grow as partners ascend tiers, with the partners generating the most impact seeing the broadest and most customized benefits, including solution specific marketing campaigns and enablement, proposal-based market development funds, and preferred value-based incentives. As part of these changes NetApp will shift away from Specializations to identify partner capabilities and utilize Solution Competencies aligned to key NetApp focus areas: Cloud Solutions, Hybrid Cloud and AI & Analytics. These competencies will be included in the NetApp Partner Sphere program requirements.

…

FPGA-based analytics processor and all-flash system supplier NeuroBlade has qualified Kioxia as an FL6 (SCM-class SSD) NVMe drive supplier for the NeuroBlade Hardware Enhanced Query System (HEQS). The FL6 Series bridges the performance gap between DRAM and NAND flash memory. It delivers 60 DWPD (Drive Writes Per Day) endurance and performance of up to 1.5 million random read IOPS and 400K random write IOPS, with 29μs read latency, and 8μs write latency, respectively.

…

Nutanix announced general availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Microsoft Azure’s dedicated bare metal nodes. NC2 on Azure enables customers to deploy and manage their workloads in their own Azure account and VNet enabling them to keep the operating model simple and consistent between Azure and on-premises, Nutanix told us. It is available in North America Azure regions, with additional global Azure regions to follow in 2023.

…

Red Hat‘s Stratis filesystem, providing local storage management for Linux, has been updated to v3.3 and the Stratis daemon supports extra space made available on a device, useful when a RAID array is expanded. There is a a stratis pool extend-data CLI command to get the pool to use additional space on devices. Thin pool metadata fragmentation should be reduced in v3.3 as well. Read more in a blog.

…

Streaming database startup RisingWave Labs announced a $36 million A-round of funding led by multiple partners, including the investment arm of a leading global gaming firm, Yunqi Partners, and several individual investors. It brings total funding to over $40 million for this developer of the RisingWave open-source, cloud-native SQL streaming database for real-time applications. Yingjun Wu, founder and CEO of RisingWave Labs, was a software engineer at Amazon Web Services, where he was a member of the Redshift data warehouse team, and before that a researcher at the Database group in IBM Almaden Research Center.

…

Seagate has announced the launch of Lyve Cloud Analytics platform that includes storage, compute, and analytics, to help Lyve Cloud customers lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) with their DataOps and MLOps (machine learning operations). Seagate said it enables enterprises to activate their stored data in an open data lake architecture for analytics at petabyte scale, accelerating time to implementation and innovation, and yielding up to 40 percent cost savings compared to other available offerings.

…

Seagate has built an evaluation version of an NVMe hard disk drive with no bridges and no emulation needed for the OCP Summit. It demoed an NVMe HDD JBOD at the 2021 OCP Summit. The OCP organization is due to release an NVMe HDD spec soon.

…

StorPool Storage announced an update to its hosted analytics instrument that collects hundreds of metrics per second to deliver insights into each StorPool storage system’s performance, reliability and availability. This is at a per-second granularity for the previous 48 hours and per-minute for the most recent 365 days. The update adds authentication with Google accounts, per-customer login to see all clusters, and a general performance boost, with accelerated graphics rendering speed. It also impacts the cloud-based monitoring console that converts the collected metrics into per-node and whole-system status reports and alerts. These two instruments, included free of charge in each StorPool Storage license, make up the StorPool Analytics and Monitoring Suite that is used to get insights into the overall condition of the 30+ country global fleet of StorPool storage systems.

…

Kubernetes app data protector Trilio has extended Red Hat OpenShift support with TrilioVault for Kubernetes v3.0. It provides data protection policies for “fleets” of Kubernetes clusters in alignment with Advanced Cluster Management (ACM), and near-instantaneous OpenShift application portability and recoverability across any cloud or storage via Continuous Restore. This offers faster levels of replication, restoration and migration of Kubernetes data and metadata from any cloud or storage platform to another, Trilio said. TrilioVault also supports the OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA) and Microsoft’s Azure OpenShift Service (ARO).

…

Cloud storage supplier Wasabi said it has integrated of its cloud storage service with Telestream DIVA, an object content management system for digital media, allowing users to transfer media assets from their on-premises storage systems to Wasabi for secure cloud storage that is accessible from any location.

…

HPE’s Zerto operation released findings from its 2022 Ransomware Strategy Survey conducted at VMware Explore US in August/September 2022. It revealed gaps in companies’ data protection and ransomware strategies. They should Buy Zerto offerings to reduce their risk of interrupted business operations in the event of a ransomware attack, HPE said.