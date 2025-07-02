Cristie verifies backup recoverability in clean room for major platforms

Cristie Software can automatically verify the recoverability of backups and systems from Rubrik, Cohesity, IBM, and Dell within a clean room environment.

UK-based Cristie is a system recoverability and replication supplier with some 3,000 customers, including a third of Fortune 500 companies, and patented tech dealing with automation and applying machine learning during recovery and replication processes. The new Continuous Recovery Assurance feature is part of its BMR (Bare Machine Recovery) product set and performs a full system recovery to a clean room environment whenever a new backup is detected on a protected system. This simplifies operational testing and reduces risk.

Scott Sterry

Scott Sterry, VP Business Development at Cristie Software, stated: “As the cybersecurity threat landscape evolves, organisations must go beyond basic backup and recovery. They need verifiable, proactive assurance that physical and virtual systems can be recovered at any time, under any conditions.”

Organizations need to be able to trust the recoverability of their backup datasets, the vendor said, pointing out that the middle of a ransomware attack is the worst time to learn your backups are unusable.

Sterry added: “Many businesses are waiting until a disaster to test their system recovery, often due to resource constraints, or overconfidence in their system and data backup processes. By integrating an isolated clean room environment with automated recovery validation for protected systems, Cristie overcomes these problems to strengthen enterprise resilience against ransomware, data corruption, and infrastructure failures.”

Cristie Bare Machine recovery diagram

Physical systems plus major cloud and virtualization platforms can be supported with Continuous Recovery Assurance, which supports Rubrik Security Cloud, Cohesity DataProtect, Dell Technologies’ Avamar, NetWorker, and PowerProtect Data Manager, and IBM Storage Protect and Storage Defender.

This Continuous Recovery Assurance function is a companion to Cristie’s existing Advanced Anomaly Detection utility, which delivers an early warning of malware file encryption within backup files.

Cristie does not partner with Commvault, which has its own backup recoverability testing features through its Cleanroom Recovery and CommServe Recovery Validation service. Nor does it partner with Veeam, which also has its own clean room recovery offering. Druva has a Curated Recovery function, which can automatically step back in time through backup jobs and extract the latest clean copy of the data, compiling them into a brand new composite “GOLD” copy of your data. HYCU can restore backups, Nutanix for example, to a clean room for forensic analysis.

Continuous Recovery Assurance is available in Cristie Virtual Appliance release 5.2.1 and above.