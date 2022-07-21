OwnBackup gets serviced now

OwnBackup has added support for the ServiceNow SaaS application platform, giving it a third massive SaaS application environment to protect after Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics.

The company has grown on the back of protecting Salesforce users’ data, with more than 4,700 customers. Its funding growth has been staggering since it was started up in 2015, with more than $500 million in VC investments across seven funding events, with the latest one for $240 million last year at a $3.5 billion valuation. It entered the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Power platform protection market in August 2021. By adding ServiceNow protection as well, it covers the three main SaaS application environments.

The ServiceNow SaaS application is used by more than 7,000 customers, and covers functions from customer service to HR to IT with automated workflows. ServiceNow customers bear ultimate responsibility for protecting their data on the platform, as with all SaaS applications.

OwnBackup CEO Sam Guttman said: “We’re seeing ServiceNow go from a single ITSM solution to an indispensable platform that companies rely on for digital transformation. So naturally, the data that companies store in ServiceNow is becoming more and more important. Given our vision to unify data protection for all mission-critical SaaS applications on OwnBackup, it was natural for us to bring the benefits of improved data resiliency and compliance to ServiceNow applications.”

Guttman wrote in a blog: “We chose ServiceNow as the next market to pursue for several reasons. Like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics, ServiceNow holds hugely critical data that companies rely on for mission-critical operations.”

OwnBackup ServiceNow video.

OwnBackup Recover for ServiceNow capabilities include the retention of daily backups for up to ten years, proactive notification of unusual data loss or corruption, and the ability to surgically restore data – from select tables down to individual records – in self-service fashion.

Jeffrey DiMuro, deputy chief information security officer (CISO) at ServiceNow, provided a supportive quote: “OwnBackup’s solution, Recover for ServiceNow, will enable our customers to innovate on the ServiceNow Platform while ensuring that their data is resilient and protected for audit and compliance purposes.”

OwnBackup’s vision is to to unify data protection for all mission-critical SaaS applications on a single platform.

It might be that OwnBackup has such a commanding lead in protecting Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics and, eventually, ServiceNow, that the largest mainstream backup suppliers outside the SaaS application space – such as Cohesity, Commvault, Dell, Druva, Rubrik, Veeam, Veritas and others – won’t be able to catch up. That means their customers will have separate backup suppliers for their SaaS applications and on-premises/in-cloud applications.

That might surely suggest to some suppliers that acquisition-led consolidation might be worth thinking about.