Veeam rolls out backup SaaS for Salesforce, updates its Microsoft 365 service

Veeam has given a sneak preview of a forthcoming Salesforce SaaS backup service, along with v12 of its Backup and Replication software and updated Backup for Microsoft 365.

Veeam already has a big presence in virtual machine backup for Kubernetes and SaaS apps: its Kasten Kubernetes app backup operation is growing fast. The public cloud and SaaS, particularly Salesforce, is the next frontier so to speak.

CTO Danny Allan said in a statement: ”With Veeam, you own, control and securely backup and recover your data anywhere in the hybrid cloud. Veeam enables organizations to confidently move to the cloud, avoiding lock-in with cloud mobility. This is the definition of Modern Data Protection.”

The company says it has more than 450,000 customers globally for its data protection and security products, including some 11 million Microsoft 365 users. Allan said Veeam moved more data in the first quarter of 2022 than it did in all of 2020. And there have been more than 850,000 downloads of Veeam Backup & Replication v11.



V12 will include:

Cloud operation acceleration features including direct writes to object storage without the need to go through block storage, and cloud-based agents

Immutability of all backups, to provide more protection from cyberthreats and faster ransomware recovery

Additional but unspecified enterprise applications support and optimizations for greater efficiency at scale such as adding granular workload control, scheduling control, scaling/optimizing backups, and making recovery easier.

A Backup & Replication plug-in for the v5.0 Kasten by Veeam K10 offering to centralize management of the data protection and security environment

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7 provides:

Centralized monitoring and reporting capabilities though integration with Veeam ONE, Veeam’s real-time monitoring and management tool for virtual and data protection environments

Single view of all Microsoft 365 backup architecture and components

eDiscovery capabilities

Real-time alerts to help resolve data vulnerabilities faster

Detailed Service Level Agreement reports

Veeam Backup for Salesforce is a new product purpose-built for Salesforce using native APIs.

It should provide the ability to back up Salesforce data and metadata in the cloud and on-premises. Users will be able to restore Salesforce records, hierarchies, fields, files, and metadata to protect against common Salesforce data loss scenarios as well as human error and other issues.

Veeam is chasing established Salesforce backup vendor OwnBackup and also AvePoint, CloudAlly, Cohesity, Commvault (with Metallic), Druva, Odaseva, Kaseya’s Spanning, and Skyvia, which are all active in the Salesforce data protection area.

William Blair analyst Jason Ader told subscribers that he thinks Veeam’s differentiation in a crowded competitive field stems from its singular, software-defined data protection platform (i.e., not just backup, but also disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and monitoring/analytics in one solution); ease-of-use and flexibility in supporting a wide range of DP environments (physical, virtual, on-prem, cloud, and SaaS); and deep channel focus.

Veeam Backup & Replication v12, Backup for Microsoft 365, and Backup for Salesforce will be generally available later in 2022.