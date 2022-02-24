Storage news ticker – 24 February

…

Datto, which supplies cloud backup storage for MSPs, reported revenues for the fourth 2021 quarter of $164.3m, up 18 per cent Y/Y with a $5.7m profit, better than the year-ago $7.32m loss. Full 2020 year revenues were $618.7m, a 19 per cent rise Y/Y, with a $51.5m profit, 129 per cent higher Y/Y. Tim Weller, Datto CEO, said: “We finished 2021 on a strong note with another quarter of accelerating growth. The fourth quarter capped an exceptional year for Datto and our MSP partners. We exceeded all of our targets in our first full year as a public company.” William Blair analyst Jason Ader commented: “The number of $100,000-plus ARR customers increased by 100 in the quarter (the highest increase since disclosures began).”

Couchbase, which provides a database for enterprise applications, has announced Couchbase Mobile 3, an edge-ready data platform introducing an industry-first embedded document database for mobile, desktop, and custom embedded hardware with built-in synchronisation capabilities. With Couchbase Mobile 3’s strengthened edge capabilities, development teams can focus on the core competency of their applications without worrying about speed and connectivity issues. It says that, with offline-first capabilities for applications, Mobile 3 ensures data integrity by automatically synchronising data across the entirety of an organisation’s edge and mobile infrastructure, with or without internet connectivity

In-memory data supplier Hazelcast has launched v5.1 of its SW. Hazelcast 5.1 adds tier-storage capabilities as well as enhancements and a new interface for streaming SQL, making the adoption of streaming analytics more accessible to a wider audience of developers and business analysts.

Hitachi Vantara has promoted Adrian Johnson to be VP of its Digital Infrastructure Business Unit (DIBU), reporting to Scott Worman, Chief Revenue Officer, Hitachi Vantara.

Data mobilising Kubernetes storage and management supplier Ionir is partnering with Zensar, an India-headquartered tech consulting and services company with 10,000 associates in 33 global locations including San Jose, Seattle, Princeton, Cape Town, London, Singapore, and Mexico City. Ionir has grabbed itself a reseller in other words. Zensar is looking at multi-cloud environments for its global clients. Ionir has also been awarded a couple of US patents; 11,226,990 relating to storage system operation and 11,132,141 for synchronising data containers.

Kioxia UFS with MIPI M-PHY v5.0

iXsystems announced the general release of TrueNAS SCALE 22.02.0, offering existing TrueNAS features, plus new Linux-specific capabilities, including Docker Containers, Kubernetes, KVM, and Scale-out ZFS through the Gluster file system. TrueNAS SCALE 22.02.0 is available for download at truenas.com/scale.

Kioxia is sampling the industry’s first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) embedded flash memory devices supporting MIPI M-PHY v5.0. Its chip comes in three capacities; 128, 256, and 512GB. MIPI M-PHY is a physical layer interface for flash memory. v5.0 adds High Speed Gear 5 (HS-G5) mode enabling engineers to double the potential data rate per lane to 23.32Gbit/s on one lane and 93.28 Gbit/s over four lanes compared with the previous specification. This means up to 90 per cent faster read and 70 per cent faster write than prior-generation devices. Smartphones and similar end-user devices should benefit.

Ondat has launched its v2.6 software and a beta of a SaaS platform which works by utilising Google Cloud’s IoT Core. This is a managed Google service that allows the SaaS platform to securely connect, manage, and ingest data from a global fleet of Ondat clusters. Ondat has also announced its Kubectl Plugin v1.1.0. Running this as a dry-run flag produces an output showing all the manifests that the plugin would normally apply to the cluster, without implementing them. This will be welcomed by users who install Ondat with CI/CD pipelines and only want to source control manifest files.

France-based OVHcloud has a new storage offering. Its High Performance Object Storage combines high performance and scalability with a transparent and ultra-competitive pricing model for Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI) and HPC apps, as well as being suitable for e-commerce and streaming platforms. It costs $39 per terabyte per month, $0.015 per outbound gigabyte, while API requests and private outbound traffic are included without any extra charge.

Superfast NVMe storage array supplier Pavilion Data has signed a deal with Boston Limited for it to resell Pavilion’s storage to enterprise HPC customers in the US and Europe. Manoj Nayee, co-founder and managing director at Boston, said: “There is an increasing need for virtualized storage solutions that easily adapt to fast-changing analytics and processing environments. This partnership between Boston, VMware, and Pavilion, married with our cutting-edge applications, will satisfy those needs.”

Satori, a DataSecOps platform, has a new Satori Data Access Control (DAC) Manager to let users secure access to sensitive data stored in customer-hosted VPCs, and automatically apply updates and upgrades with zero downtime. Satori claims this product development makes it the first company to offer secure data access across any deployment environment, including multi-region and multi-cloud.

SingleStore, which supplies a distributed, relational SQL database for both transaction and analytic workloads, has notched up a sale to Australia’s Directed Technologies. Directed Technologies has deployed millions of turnkey OEM-branded vehicle multimedia units (MMUs), telematics solutions, and accessories for leading global manufacturers. More than 1,800 fleets utilise telematics devices manufactured in house at Directed Technologies, and more than 300,000 heavy vehicles have its MMUs onboard. Directed Technologies employs SingleStore’s scalable database for all its data and manages high data volumes on a real-time basis.

Synology announced the Beta release of DiskStation Manager 7.1, which adds SMB DFS capability to enable administrators to link together multiple Synology systems. This provides more convenient file access for end users by removing the need to remember separate addresses. It consolidates background tasks into an administrator-friendly overview. For Synology High Availability clusters, users can now view and manage drives on both systems from a single instance of Storage Manager for easier maintenance and management. V7.1 also economises SSD caching with the ability to speed up multiple storage volumes at the same time.

