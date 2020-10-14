Datto goes for Oct 21 IPO at $24-27/share

A new SEC filing reveals Datto wants its shares to sell for between $24.00 and $27.00 in an October 21 IPO.

Datto filed for an IPO with the SEC back in July. It provides cloud backup services to over 1 million small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) through more than 17,000 managed service provider partners (MSPs). Of that 17,000, over 1,000 accounted for annual run-rate revenue (ARR) of $100,000 or more.

With 22 million common stock shares on offer at the NYSE, Datto could pull in $521.7m net. It will use the proceeds to pay off debt. Funds controlled by its private equity sponsor, Vista Equity Partners, will own about 72.2 per cent of the stock if the offering proceeds as planned. Vista acquired Datto in 2017.

Datto graphic.

ARR at the end of 2019 was $474.4m and revenues were $506.7m with a net loss of $31.2m. That compares to revenues of $387.4 at the end of 2018 when there was a loss of $37.2m. As of June 30 this year, ARR was $506.7m with 6 months of revenue totalling $249.1m.

Datto provides a suite of cloud-managed and turnkey products and security offerings, including business continuity, disaster recovery and SaaS protection to its MSPs. It says MSPs represent the future of IT management for SMBs and they are increasingly adopting digital and cloud-based technologies.

It also says the SMB IT market represents a massive opportunity, with Gartner estimating global SMB IT spend in 2019 reaching $1.2 trillion and growing at a 4.6 per cent compound annual growth rate through 2023. Datto itself will grow by adding more MSP partners, encouraging them to get more SMB customers, and both cross-sell and upsell its product offerings.

To date, it has experienced only a minor disruption in operations from the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning lower sales bookings, and moderately slower ARR and subscription revenue growth.

Datto could be valued at up to $4.25bn if the shares are sold at the full $27 price.

A side note; Datto CTO is Bob Petrocelli. He was a co-founder of GreenBytes, which Oracle bought for its desktop virtualisation software and deduplication in May 2014.