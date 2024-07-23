StorONE partners with Accessium Group to provide storage for healthcare

StorONE is the basis for Accessium Group’s HIPAA-compliant storage offering for the healthcare market.

Ryan Erwin.

The StorONE S1 offering provides scale-out and performant block, file, or object storage with auto-tiering between three levels of SSD performance and disk drives, and immutable snapshots. The Buffalo, NY-based Accessium Group is an IT infrastructure services and outsourcing supplier to the healthcare market with a focus on networking, security, and compliance.

A statement from Accessium CEO Ryan Erwin read: “With its vast stores of sensitive data and the need to be up and available for patients 24×7, the healthcare sector continues to be one of the most attractive targets for cyber attacks. Additionally, it is critical to have the most recent patient data at hand at any time.

“The StorONE platform provides it all: ready access to data and robust security. With StorONE, Accessium can provide access to the highest standards of privacy and trust that patients rightfully expect and deserve.”

Ken Brower

The suppliers say StorONE’s high-performance storage can “ensure lightning-fast access to medical images, reducing retrieval times, enhancing data access speeds, and minimizing latency issues. These improvements are critical for timely diagnostics and treatment.”

KJB Consulting Group CEO Ken Brower commented: “As a former CIO, I’ve been on the front line in remediating three global corporate cyber attacks and my experience has been that the road to recovery is full of potholes. Today, with the ever-increasing frequency of cyber attacks that deny access to data, maintaining frequent backups and robust recovery capabilities is an absolute imperative.

“A comprehensive data backup plan, as required by HIPAA’s Security Rule, should include disaster recovery, emergency operations, critical data analysis, and periodic testing. StorONE supports this level of back up and response and provides these vital actions for safeguarding data and ensuring operational resilience against cyber threats.”

The Accessium Group suggests a basic four-part business safety arrangement:

Gal Naor

Invest in a dependable backup and disaster recovery solution. By having a solid plan in place, you can minimize the risk of data loss and swiftly restore your systems in case of any disruptions.

Maintain up-to-date systems. Keeping your systems updated not only reduces the chances of cyber attacks but also simplifies the recovery process if one occurs.

Ensure your staff is trained in recovery procedures. Make sure your staff is familiar with whom to contact and the immediate steps to take to mitigate any potential damage.

Regularly test your backup and disaster recovery solution. Testing ensures that your plan functions as intended and allows for adjustments if needed. This proactive approach can save you from headaches down the line.

With malware disasters affecting healthcare systems, like the disastrous Synnovis attack in the UK, these four fundamental points seem highly relevant, and a storage system that supports them will be worthwhile.

Gal Naor, CEO and co-founder of StorONE, said: “Our Enterprise Storage Platform is designed to support high capacity and performance, ensuring healthcare providers can manage their data with confidence and ease.”