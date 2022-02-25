Storage news ticker – 25 February

…

The Backblaze S3 Compatible API implements the most commonly used S3 operations, allowing applications to integrate with Backblaze B2 in exactly the same way as with Amazon S3. Postman is a platform for building and using APIs. Developers can interact with Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage via a new Postman Collection for the Backblaze S3 Compatible API. The Backblaze S3 Compatible API Documentation page is the definitive reference for developers wishing to access Backblaze B2 directly via the S3 Compatible API. Backblaze has also said CrashPlan is sunsetting its On-Premises backup service as of 28 February. CrashPlan users can transition their backups to Backblaze. More info here.

Fujitsu has been selected for the “Green Innovation Fund Project/Construction of Next Generation Digital Infrastructure” project in the field of “Technology Development of the Next Generation Green Data Center” by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). Fujitsu has been selected along with NEC, AIO Core, Kioxia, Fujitsu Optical Components, and KYOCERA. Fujitsu will lead the development of low-power CPUs and photonics smartNICs optimised for next-generation green data centres. Additionally, Fujitsu Optical Components will work with Fujitsu to develop a photonics smartNIC that reduces network power consumption in data centres by applying optical transmission technology that achieves greater efficiency in size and energy consumption and greater data capacity. This will involve hardware and software.

HPE and chip-to-chip optical connectivity supplier Ayar Labs have announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to develop optical I/O technology using silicon photonics for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI). It will focus on Ayar Labs’ development of high-speed, high-density, low-power optical interconnects to target future generations of HPE Slingshot, the high-performance Ethernet fabric designed for HPC and AI. HPE and Ayar Labs will partner on photonics research and commercial development, building a joint ecosystem of solution providers and customer engagements. HPE’s venture arm, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, has made a strategic investment in Ayar Labs.

Kioxia Holdings Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Chubu Toshiba Engineering (CTE) Corporation, to further strengthen Kioxia Group’s technology development capabilities. CTE specialises in semiconductor-related hardware and software design, prototyping, and evaluation. Acquisition of the shares will be completed in the first half of 2022, following completion of the necessary procedures, and CTE will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Kioxia Corporation.

Cloud file server and sharer Nasuni said it had a good 2021 with 54 per cent growth in enterprise logos [customers] choosing Nasuni, and the initial deal size of capacity under management for new customers expanded 196 per cent Y/Y. There was 81 per cent growth in new customer Annual Contract Value bookings, gross customer retention rates of over 98 per cent, and net customer retention rates of 118 per cent. Some 35 per cent of annual subscription contacts are now valued above $350,000 per year.

Server-offloading XDP storage processor developer Pliops has appointed Sudhanshu Jain as VP of product management and strategic alliances. Jain will lead product strategy and forge deeper relationships with key ecosystem partners. He comes to Pliops after nearly a decade at VMware, where he led product management for Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) and converged infrastructure. Before that he was at Alcatel-Lucent and Aruba Networks.

Pliops XDP storage processor

Redstor, a data management and SaaS protection supplier, has launched a service to improve the way MSPs and CSPs protect Kubernetes environments in AWS. It has added support for the Amazon EKS managed container service for handling applications in the cloud or on-premises, giving partners the ability to backup applications and configurations, and scale customer backups. MSP and CSPs will be able to recover a Kubernetes environment by injecting data back into an existing cluster for fast resolution of ransomware, accidental or malicious deletion, or misconfiguration while managing multiple accounts with a single solution purpose-built for cloud partners.

Research house TrendForce says that, in 4Q21, NAND Flash bit shipments grew by only 3.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, a significant decrease from nearly 10 per cent growth in 3Q21. ASP fell by nearly 5 per cent and the overall industry posted revenue of $18.5bn, a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 2.1 per cent. This was primarily due to a decline in the purchase demand of various products and a market shift to oversupply causing a drop in contract prices. In 4Q21, with the exception of enterprise SSDs, the supply of which was limited by insufficient upstream components, the prices of other NAND Flash products such as eMMC, UFS, and client SSDs all fell.

