Storage news ticker – February 7

Computational storage startup Eideticom has been assigned two patents: 10,996,892 for “Apparatus and Method for Controlling Data Acceleration” and 11,231,868 for “System and Method for Performing Computational Storage Utilizing a Hardware Accelerator.”

Lee Caswell.

Lee Caswell (Mr. HCI at VMware) has joined Nutanix as SVP for Product Marketing. He resigned from VMware as its VP for Marketing in December 2021 to begin a “new adventure.” He reports to ex-VMware guy Rajiv Ramaswami, Nutanix’ CEO, who left VMware in December 2020.

The latest Toshiba re-organisation plan envisages a two-way split. Japan Semiconductor and Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage would be spun-off into one entity. A second Toshiba entity would own Toshiba’s 40.6 per cent stake in NAND flash and SSD maker Kioxia, which is destined for an IPO. If the plan gains board approval it will go to a June 23 AGM for shareholder approval.

UK-based replicator WANdisco has adopted a four-day working week with the weekend now consisting of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. According to the Financial Times story, CEO and co-founder David Richards said that staff productivity had become higher during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a result of them working from home. Staff can choose an alternative weekday off and their salaries will not be affected by the move.

Tier-2 public cloud object storage provider Wasabi announced a partnership with Vultr, a cloud infrastructure vendor, to deliver an infrastructure-as-a-service (SaaS) offering claimed to be easier to use and cheaper than hyperscale cloud providers’ services. Customers can use Vultr compute with Wasabi storage to run web apps, big data analytics, media processing and other data-intensive workloads with highly predictable and simplified pricing, meaning no hidden fees. Customers can transfer data at no cost between their Wasabi storage and Vultr virtual machines and bare metal servers.

Should Western Digital acquire Kioxia? Objective Analysis consultant Jim Handy sees downsides in his latest blog. WD, if it acquired Kioxia, would then have to bear the cost of excess NAND chip production from the Kioxia-WD joint venture-owned foundries, and this affects its profitability.

100 per cent of VAST Data‘s customers have a positive perception of VAST. This is shown by a Gartner Peer Insights report and is said to be the first time this has happened to a file and object storage supplier in such a report.