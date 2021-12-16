Storage news ticker – December 16

…

Data migrator and manager Datadobi announced the appointment of Charlie Collins as the company’s new channel sales director for the Americas. He’ll be responsible for developing and managing strategic plans with focus partners in North America and will report directly to Paul Repice, VP of Americas sales.

The Miami Dolphins NFL franchise is using Dell’s unstructured data storage and hyperconverged infrastructure systems to help expand the use of video for fan engagement, safety, and security for all events at Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Dolphins standardised on Dell products for all applications, media asset management, safety and security, disaster recovery, data backup and virtualization. The Dolphins estimate the organisation has generated more than $1.2 million in cost savings, which was used to help fund a data recovery site.

Roger Cox (Sourced from Crunchbase.)

Roger Cox, a highly-regarded enterprise storage research VP at Gartner, passed away in the last 48 hours and will be much missed within the storage supplier community. He spent 22 years at Gartner, joining from Adaptec where he was a director for RAID Marketing.

The UK’s Barclays Bank has decided to go all-in with HPE GreenLake for its global private cloud. The GreenLake platform will host thousands of applications, more than 100,000 workloads, and support the bank in delivering an enhanced personalised banking experience for its customers. The workloads include virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), SQL databases, Windows server and Linux. The migration from the legacy infrastructure to the private cloud is being performed by HPE Pointnext Services in partnership with the Barclays team. More details can be found on our parent website, The Register.

Hyve Solutions, which provides hyperscale digital infrastructures, has qualified Micron’s datacenter and enterprise-optimised 7400 E1.S SSDs with NVMe for its configurable Polaris 9219 platform. “We designed the E1.S form factor into our systems portfolio because it addresses several pain points for customers, such as flexibility, heat dissipation, optimal performance/power, energy savings through improved thermal cooling capabilities, and rack consolidation through storage per node improvements,” said Jay Shenoy, Hyve’s VP of technology.

ioSafe, which provides disaster-proof data storage devices, announced the new ioSafe 1520+ 5-Bay Network Attached Storage (NAS) device, a fireproof and waterproof device can protect up to 210TB of data. The ioSafe 1520+ suited for disaster-proofing data for the privacy-concerned, off-grid locations, small businesses, and departmental applications. It can also integrate with cloud applications and has optional disaster-proof expansion bays.

Kioxia America announced its CM6 and CD6 Series of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs have earned VMware vSAN 7.0 certification, enabling them to be shared across connected hosts in a VMware vSphere cluster.

Lightbits Labs announced a partnership with Define Tech — a global independent software vendor for cloud-native computing in finance, life sciences, broadcast and media, and high-performance computing — to enable data-intensive workloads like AI/ML at scale. Lightbits supplies all-flash storage accessed across NVMe/TCP.

OWC announced the release of SoftRAID 3.0 for Windows. This includes support for RAID 5 on Windows 10 and 11. Users can create RAID 0/1/5 with Windows and RAID 0/1/4/5/1+0 (10) with Macs. Built-in OWC MacDrive technology lets you seamlessly move SoftRAID volumes between OSes. SoftRAID Monitor constantly watches your disks and alerts you if problems are detected. Volume validation ensures sectors can be read and parity is correct. Error prediction helps protect against unexpected failure.

File system supplier Qumulo’s Core product has been certified by Veritas Technologies as a qualified software platform for Veritas Enterprise Vault.

Samsung Electronics unveiled a lineup of automotive memory products designed for next-gen autonomous electric vehicles. It includes a 256GB PCIe 3 NVMe ball grid array (BGA) SSD, 2GB GDDR6 DRAM and 2GB DDR4 DRAM for high-performance infotainment systems, as well as 2GB GDDR6 DRAM and 128GB Universal Flash Storage (UFS) for autonomous driving systems.

TerraMaster D5 Thunderbolt 3.

China’s TerraMaster announced its D5 Thunderbolt 3 professional-grade RAID storage compatible with the latest Apple M1 chip-powered MacBook Pro, with M1 Pro and M1 Max and the latest macOS Monterey. It is compatible with the latest Thunderbolt 4 protocol and has five bays that can take 3.5-inch SATA disks and 2.5-inch SSDs — a total storage capacity of up to 90TB. It delivers 40Gbit/sec through its interface, and attains speeds of up to 1,035 MB/sec (test conditions: 5 HDDs, RAID 0 mode). The device is compatible with daisy chaining across multiple Thunderbolt 3 devices, and each one can be realized using the Thunderbolt interface.

Lee Caswell.

Lee Caswell, VP Marketing at VMware, has announced he’s off on a new adventure, after five years at VMware where he marketed vSAN and the HCI concept. Caswell joined VMware after a brief stint at NetApp and time at FusionIO and Pivot3 (the was a co-founder) before that. Ironically he was an EVP for marketing at VMware for a year before leaving to help startup up Pivot3. He said that, at VMware “We made it happen in HCI with 10x revenue growth to more than $1 billion, 30,000 new customers, and five consecutive years of MQ leadership. Now that was fun!” It looks like he may be joining a startup.

MSP360, a provider of backup and IT management products for MSPs and IT departments worldwide, has added Wasabi Object Lock immutable storage to the latest version of its MSP360 Managed Backup Service to help MSPs and internal IT teams protect cloud-based backups from ransomware, natural disasters, or accidental human error.

