Cloudian provides object back end to WEKA’s file-munching front end

Cloudian and WEKA have partnered to add exabyte-scalable backend HyperStore object storage to WEKA’s scale-out, parallel Data Platform for AI filesystem software.

The two say their combined products, integrated through WEKA’s tiering function, unifies and simplifies the data pipeline for performance-intensive workloads and accelerated DataOps. It’s managed under a single namespace and – they claim – reduces the total cost of ownership of massive data sets used in AI and machine learning activities. They say it offers the simplicity of NAS, the performance of SAN or DAS, and the scale of object storage. It accelerates every stage of the data pipeline from data ingestion to cleansing to modelled results, according to Cloudian and WEKA.

Cloudian CMO Jon Toor played the “no need to compromise” card said in his announcement statement. “When it comes to supporting advanced analytics applications, users shouldn’t have to make tradeoffs between storage performance and capacity. By eliminating any need to compromise, the integration of our HyperStore software with the WEKA Data Platform gives customers a storage foundation that enables them to fully leverage these applications so they can gain new insights from their data and drive greater business and operational success.”

Petabyte to exabyte scale disk storage in the Cloudian object back end can feed fast NVMe SSD storage in the file-munching WEKA front end. Cloudian says its back end costs under $.01 per GB per month, including support. It has policy-based tiering to AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, and is FIPS, CFTC 4511, SEC 17 a-4, Common Criteria compliant and certified at the capacity tier.

It’s a great deal for Cloudian, giving it a selling opportunity in WEKA’s customer base and market, while filling a gap nicely in WEKA’s offer. And WEKA gets a doorway into Cloudian’s customer base – win/win, I think.

