Storage news ticker – January 21

Managed infrastructure network systems provider 11:11 Systems has completed the acquisition of iland, a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). 11:11 Systems also recently acquired Green Cloud Defense, a channel-only, cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider. 11:11 reckons that, with these two acquisitions, “a hyper growth pathway has been created.”

Cyber security/data protector Acronis has found another sporting thing to sponsor. It will be the Official Cyber Protection Partner of the round-the-world sailing competition, The Ocean Race. The partnership will be supported by Ingram Micro, distributor of technology products and services, as the Official #CyberFit Partner, inline with the Acronis #TeamUp Program.

Arcserve announced an update to ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo, its data recovery and backup products. They get simplified management at scale, support for immutable storage on the cloud, and improved data recovery. Customers can stagger backup jobs to ensure prioritisation, and partners can assign NFR licenses to multiple sites for better control. There is expanded support for Wasabi cloud object lock for cloud immutability and WAN-optimised replication. Arcserve says ShadowXafe’s patented VirtualBoot technology allows partners to perform a virtual machine recovery in milliseconds and restore an entire infrastructure in minutes. OneXafe Solo is a plug-and-play data protection appliance for business continuity that streams data directly to Arcserve Cloud Services.

Kalray, which provides processors and acceleration cards from cloud to edge, has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, a provider of software-defined storage and data management products for data-intensive applications. Arcapix Holdings is the parent company of pixitmedia and arcastream. The intent is to strengthen Kalray’s position in the growing storage and intelligent data processing market, and accelerate the market penetration of Kalray’s acceleration cards and storage products.

Shridar Subramanian.

Pavilion Data has appointed Shridar Subramanian, ex-Arcserve CMO, as its chief product and marketing officer (CPMO). He will “spearhead the company’s initiatives to further innovate in the big data storage and analytics marketplace.” He assumed his position at Arcserve after serving as CMO and VP of product management at StorageCraft Technology, which merged with Arcserve in 2021. Previously he was chief revenue and marketing officer at storage systems company Exablox, a company acquired by StorageCraft in 2017. Pavilion CEO Dario Zamarian said “His skills will be invaluable to Pavilion as we continue to expand our offerings for the enterprise analytics market.”

SmartX has added a Network and Security component to its hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI). It uses micro-segmentation to help customers secure east-west traffic in various virtualization scenarios, enhance network security inside datacentres, and build “zero trust” enterprise cloud infrastructure. Customers can isolate infected virtual machines in time, blocking malicious attacks from spreading inside the datacentre, and set virtual machines into “diagnostic isolation” mode for debugging. More info here.

