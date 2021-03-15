Your occasional storage digest with Liqid, Panzura and HPE GreenLake

Slurm sounds like a type of slurping or squirming but gives Liqid better access to the high-performance computing market. Panzura is adding ransomware detection to its cloud file system and HPE is broadening its GreenLake subscription service with distribution and colocation deals. Read on.

Liqid takes up Slurm

Composable systems supplier Liqid has integrated the Slurm Workload Manager with its Matrix Software. Slurm is an open source, Linux cluster workload management system popular in HPC circles.

Using Slurm, Liqid Matrix software dynamically assemble precise bare-metal server configurations for each HPC job, composed from pools of compute, storage, and GPU resources. When a job is completed, the resources are returned to the pools, and are available for automatic redeployment for future jobs.

Slurm-enabled Matrix handles evolving hardware, such as new server types, Liqid said. Newly acquired, disaggregated resources – GPUs, NVMe storage, NICs, HBAs, FPGAs, and storage-class memory – are recognised and represented in the pool as they are deployed, without the downtime associated with traditional hardware upgrades.

Panzura detects threats

Panzura has released CloudFS 8 Defend – software that detects unauthorised access and threats such as ransomware on-premises and in the cloud. CloudFS 8 Defend also discovers performance issues and integrates with the Varonis Data Security Platform.

CloudFS 8 Defend alerts cover security, the performance of specific virtual machines acting as filers within the Panzura cluster, and connectivity with the cloud store itself. Panzura says it serves as the first line of observability and defence for file performance and file storage problems,

HPE adds stuff to GreenLake

HPE has upgraded the GreenLake cloud services portfolio with cloud services for bare metal, virtual machines (starting at 100 VMs, and increasing to 600), including a backup-as-a-service option, and containers, based on Ezmeral.

On the colocation front, HPE is expanding its relationship with CyrusOne and Equinix. Joint customers can now run HPE GreenLake on CyrusOne or Equinix through one agreement and one invoice. HPE has announced partnerships with UK-based Interxion and Wavenet, as well as with Beyond.pl, a service provider in Central Europe.

GreenLake is now offered by a set of distribution partners including ALSO Group, Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro, Synnex, and Tech Data. That gives HPE access to more than 100,000 resellers.

Shorts

Weka CEO Liran Zvibel last week revealed that Weka is working on extending the remit ofit scale-out, parallel file system software to handle Arm instances in the AWS and other clouds.

Research house TrendForce thinks notebook SSD prices are on an upward trend in the wake of the pandemic. It sees a 3 to 8 per cent price increase, as Q1 gives way to Q2.

IBM has announced ESS 5000 object storage systems. The high-capacity models SC9 and SL7 have up to 15.2 petabytes of raw capacity in a single building block, up to 9 x 4RU enclosures with the SC9 and up to 7 x 5RU enclosures for the SL7. ESS 5000 supports non-disruptive capacity upgrades.

Backup and archive-focused FalconStor has announced its fourth quarter 2020 results. Full year revenue of $14.8m declined 10 per cent Y/Y with a loss of $1.14m. An encouraging sign was a 26 per cent increase in new customer bookings Y/Y. The company has updated its StorSafe virtual tape library backup and archive product, adding AWS Glacier and Deep Glacier support, plus Azure, and the IBM and Wasabi Clouds. StorSafe supports on-premises Hitachi Vantara, IBM and Dell EMC object storage, and multi-tenancy. It works with backup SW from Veeam, Veritas NetBackup, Commvault, IBM BRMS and ProtecTier .

Datadobi has submerged its migration capabilities inside a data management wrapper. The company has sponsored a GigaOm report, “Building a Modern Data Management Strategy,” which examines increasing requirements for unstructured data management, and the role that Datadobi solutions can play in addressing those requirements.

IBM Spectrum Scale Data Access Edition for ESS and Data Management Edition for ESS release 5.1 gets an added QoS function to specify fileset throughput limits, and the ability to migrate files between Spectrum Scale for ESS and IBM Cloud Object Storage or AWS S3. R5,1 also adds Support for SMB and NFS) protocols, including NFS 4.1 and IPv6 support.

Quantum has released a reference architecture for large-scale surveillance workloads, combining a highly available front end (Quantum’s VS1110-A application servers) with StorNext, its file system product for video workloads. Quantum says video cameras are the biggest data generators in the world. The RA supports from 500 to 2,000 cameras and 30 days to one year of retention.

SAPBASIS in Denmark has joined the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program. The company supports SAP environments including execution, project management and migration to Azure, AWS and Google Cloud and claims more than 30 customers serving 340,000 end users,

CloudCasa, Catalogic‘s Kubernetes Back-up-as-a-service, has achieved SUSE Rancher Reader Status and now supports data protection for Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS).

Commvault Metallic Office 365 Backup for data stored in Microsoft Azure is available free to students with each educator license.

Micro Focus‘s Vertica in Eon Mode is now available for Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage. This predictive analytics product provides the ability to right size the compute resources for analytical queries and storage resources for data held on-premises and in the public cloud.

Nexsan’s Assureon Cloud Edition is now GA and offers an immutable active data vault which can be deployed as a public cloud, hybrid or on-premises system.

Objective Security Corp has announced v8 of its ObjectiveFS distributed filesystem. This has an AWS S3 object store back end. V8 adds a new multi-threaded storage cleaner architecture, new Size Tiered and Time Based dynamic compaction heuristics, several new mount options (freebw, autofreebw, mtplus), compaction progress monitoring and more.

Spectra Logic and OpenDrives, a provider of NAS systems, have announced an integrated storage lifecycle management system. It combines OpenDrives’ high-performance, low-latency primary storage with Spectra Logic’s StorCycle Storage Lifecycle Management software.

NetApp and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One have announced a multi-year partnership as the Aston Martin gears up for its return to Formula One competition.

People

Rubrik has promoted VP and Head of IT Enterprise Business Applications Ajay Sabhlok to Chief Information Officer and Chief Data Officer.

Cohesity has appointed former NSA official Marianne Bailey as an advisor.

Ionir, a Kubernetes data management startup that sprung from the ashes of Reduxio, has promoted chairman Mike Wall to exec chairman and strategic advisor, and hired Kirby Wadsworth as CMO. Wall was the chairman and CEO of object storage company Amplidata, and led its sale to Western Digital.