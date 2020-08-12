Pure and Cohesity team up with FlashRecover data protection

Pure Storage is reselling Cohesity software with its FlashBlade storage array to provide a single flash-to-flash-cloud, data protection and secondary data management system.

Mohit Aron

Mohit Aron, Cohesity CEO and founder, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to partner with Pure in bringing to market a solution that integrates exceptional all-flash capabilities and cutting-edge data protection offerings that together unleash new opportunities for customers.

Called Pure FlashRecover, the team effort combines the FlashBlade array with a white box server that runs Cohesity’s Data Platform software. This is not an appliance in the sense that it is a dedicated and purpose-built product but it can be used in an appliance-like manner. Pure FlashRecover is a jointly-engineered system, with disaggregated and independently scalable compute and storage resources. The FlashBlade array can perform functions beyond providing storage for Cohesity software.

Flash-to-flash-to-cloud. FlashRecover is the deduping flash store in the diagram

FlashRecover can function as a general data protection facility for Pure Storage and other suppliers’ physical, virtual, and cloud-native environments, with faster-than-disk restore and throughput from the all-flash FlashBlade array. The full functionality of the hyperconverged, scale-out Cohesity DataPlatform is also available to customers. Features include tiering off data to a public cloud, ransomware protection, copy data management, data supply to analytics and test and dev, and file storage.

Integration

Pure has become a Cohesity Technology Partner and the two companies have integrated their environments. Cohesity Helios management software auto-discovers FlashBlade systems and Cohesity uses FlashBlade snapshots.

Cohesity spreads the data across available space on FlashBlade to maximise restore performance and enhance efficiency. The software is optimised to provide performance even when the storage for the data is from disaggregated FlashBlades.

FlashRecover will be sold by Pure’s channel and supported by Pure. Cohesity and Pure are looking forward to further joint technology developments from this point.

ObjectEngine replacement

Last month, Pure canned the FlashBlade-based ObjectEngine backup appliance. The company told us it was “working with select data protection partners, which we see as a more cohesive path to enhancing those solutions with native high performance and cloud-connected fast file and object storage to satisfy the needs in the market.” Now we see that Cohesity replaces the ObjectEngine software and FlashRecover replaces the ObjectEngine appliance.

Pure FlashRecover, Powered by Cohesity is being tested by joint customers today and will be generally available in the United States in the fourth quarter, and elsewhere at unspecified later dates. Proof of concepts are available now for select customers .