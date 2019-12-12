Stratoscale crashes to earth

Hyperconverged software startup Stratoscale is closing down.

The Israeli company was founded in 2012 by Ariel Maislos and Eyal Bogner and has raised $70m in funding to date. Investors include the venture capital arms of Cisco, Intel and Western Digital.

Stratoscale developed a unique type of HCI system, with deployed systems comprising an AWS-compatible region supporting EC2, S3, EBS, RDS and Kubernetes.

In 2017 it bought Tesora, a privately-owned database-as-a-service and developed a fully-managed relational database service compatible with Amazon’s offering.

According to a Calcalist report Stratoscale talked to several other companies about a merger after finding that sales were growing too slowly.

