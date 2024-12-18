SanDisk rebrands with minimalist logo

The soon to be spun-off SanDisk has a new minimalist logo, with a new harder to read font.

Here’s the old logo for comparison:

It’s changed to an all-caps, serif font with the S, A and D letters having substantial parts of their form removed. The “S” looks a tad like a left-pointing cone above a small square dot, which indicates a pixel. When seen with black letters against a deep red background the logo wordmark recognition is slightly harder. Perhaps the idea is that having people need to make more effort to read the logo word mark will make it more memorable.

ELA Advertising helped develop the new visual identity for Western Digital.

Sandisk said it has “previewed its new corporate branding and creative direction, signaling a bold debut of the company’s comeback launch as a standalone Flash and memory technology innovator, planned for early 2025.” The company will be spun out from owner Western Digital then. You can watch a video about the new logo here.

We’re told: “The Sandisk wordmark represents a heritage of mobility and versatility that enables a seamless and simplified world of resilient data expression and storage. The company’s innovation keeps aspirations moving and pushes possibility forward, empowering people and businesses with data everywhere.”

Joel Davis

Joel Davis, VP of Creative at Sandisk said: “Our visual brand philosophy is inspired by the future and all the diverse ways our customers consume data. Starting with a single pixel, the new Sandisk mark uses bold visual language while being rooted in the idea that progress is not an end point but a way of being.”

The “iconic open D letterform” is a reference back to the old logo where the stemless D was a distinctive element. SanDisk will soon inherit the WD joint-venture with Kioxia to manufacture flash chips.