Komprise grabs top unstructured data management spot

Research house Coldago has evaluated 17 unstructured data management suppliers and placed Komprise at the top of the tree.

Coldago publishes various Research Map reports which score suppliers and products on multiple attributes. These are used to place the vendors in a 2-dimensional space defined by a horizontal Vision and Strategy axis and a vertical Execution and Capabilities axis.

There are four segments or quartiles in the map, which are, from the left, Niches, Specialists, Challengers and Leaders. The top supplier is the one furthest along and closest to a diagonal line running from the bottom left to the top right of the map chart; and having a balance of values on the two axes.

The rating criteria and methodology are explained here, and the segment definitions here. Here is the map chart:

The map for enterprise unstructured data management suppliers has four suppliers in the Leaders’ category: Komprise, Arcitecta, Hammerspace and DataDynamics.

Komprise supplies its Intelligent Data Management product, which provides capabilities to analyze, move and manage unstructured data, including the ability to define and manage data pipelines to feed AI applications such as Gen AI’s Large Language Models. Arcitecta and Hammerspace are data orchestration suppliers – as well as file lifecycle management suppliers like Komprise – with both also able to provide AI data pipelines. Data Dynamics’ Zubin offering is described by the company as “AI-powered, self-service unstructured data management software.”

There are ten challengers who are more widely spread in their placements than the four leaders. They are, in alphabetical order, Atempo, Congruity360, Datadobi, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei, NetApp, Spectra Logic, Starfish and a Veritas offering, now owned by Arctera.

The three specialists are Dell, HPE and IRODS, and there are no niche players. To get more information about the suppliers and their offerings you will need to buy a copy of the report from the Coldago website.

The company has also published recent Map reports for modern data protection, object storage, and file storage.