Storage news ticker – February 7

Alluxio Enterprise AI v3.5 accelerates AI model training and streamlines operations with a new Cache Only Write Mode to accelerate checkpoints, advanced cache management, and enhanced Python SDK integrations. TTL (time-to-live) Cache Eviction Policies allow admins to enforce TTL settings on cached data, ensuring less frequently accessed data is automatically evicted based on defined policies. Alluxio’s S3 API now supports HTTP persistent connections (HTTP keep-alive), TLS encryption, and multi-part upload (MPU). MPU splits files into multiple parts and uploads each part separately to improve throughput for large files.

Data compression startup Atombeam has raised $20 million in an A+ funding round, bringing total funding to $35 million. Atombeam’s codeword technology uses cryptography and compression to translate raw data into a set of codewords within an AI/ML-created codebook. Data is transmitted as codewords and the receiver decrypts and decompresses it. Atombeam has been issued more than 84 patents for its technology, with an additional 115 pending. There are similarities between Atombeam’s codewords and the now extinct Formulus Black/Symbolic IO‘s bit markers. LinkedIn shows Atombeam founder Asghar Riahi was a Master Technologist at HP from 1999 to 2012. SymbolicIO founder Brian Ignomirello was StorageWorks CTO at HP from Dec 2007 to Dec 2011. The two overlapped at HP over a four-year period.

AIOps automation developer CloudFabrix is changing its name to Fabrix.ai and rolling out a framework for agentic AIOps. Agents need to be developed, deployed, orchestrated, and managed, and Fabrix.ai has developed a framework for this. The main components are:

Agent Orchestration and Lifecycle Management

AI Guardrails

Managing Data and Action Privileges for Agents

Visibility and Observability of Agents

Agent Quality Control and Assurance

Reasoning LLMs

There is an AI Fabric – “an AI agent-driven distributed orchestrator that enables customers to securely build, deploy, and manage Agents’ lifecycles, ensuring guardrails and quality controls. It integrates with disparate large and small models, curated datasets, and automation to drive Agentic Workflows.”

DDN has appointed Wendy Stusrud as VP for Worldwide Channel Sales. She comes from being VP Global Partner Sales at Pure Storage for more than three years.

In-memory computing clustered node supplier GridGain says its new GridGain for AI enables customers to use GridGain as a low-latency data store for real-time AI workloads. Real-time AI requires low-latency data access to ensure fast retrieval of inputs, such as features and embeddings for inference, enterprise- and user-specific context to augment LLM queries, prediction caching to reduce computation, and dynamic model loading. GridGain pitch for AI is a single, distributed platform, delivering low-latency performance, scalability, and reduced integration overhead to streamline deployments and improve overall system efficiency for modern AI applications.

Hitachi Vantara has won speciality pharmaceutical FarmaMondo as a customer for its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) Block product, upgrading an existing Hitachi VSP G200 storage system.

Streaming log data supplier Hydrolix has shipped a new Apache Spark connector for Databricks, designed to make it easy to replace the current log data infrastructure with Hydrolix.Now. Databricks users can “economically store full-fidelity event data, such as logs, in Hydrolix and rapidly extract information from both real-time and historical data.”

Open-source object storage supplier MinIO has appointed a new CMO, Erik Frieberg. Former CMO Jonathan Symons, appointed in 2019, has moved to a full-time advisor role. Frieberg has been SVP marketing at Pantheon for the past 15 months and has CMO and SVP roles at VMware, Puppet and MongoDB in his LinkedIn CV.

Quobyte has appointed Tom Murch as the new regional director of sales to head its New York office. Murch has held director-level positions at Penguin Computing, Toshiba, CiaraTech, Smart Storage, and Sanmina. By expanding into New York, Quobyte is trying to strengthen its presence in the financial sector where organizations need high-performance, scalable storage to support demanding workloads.

Multi-site file collaboration vendor Resilio has appointed Eric Soffin as VP Sales. He comes from being VP worldwide Sales at Nasuni for more than five years.

Object storage supplier Scality has appointed Emilio Roman as its new global CRO. He comes from being SVP global sales and channels at BitDefender, where he spent five years. Before that, he was SVP EMEA, APAC and global alliances at … Scality. Roman’s appointment follows “the highly impactful tenure of Peter Brennan, who built the company’s sales and channel organisation to achieve consecutive years of record growth.”

Brennan has left for a senior sales leadership role with an unnamed network technology company, and will remain a member of Scality’s Advisory Board. Scality said “We are thrilled to welcome Emilio back to the Scality family. Emilio’s extensive cybersecurity experience and outstanding leadership skills make him the ideal choice to lead our global sales efforts.”

SW RAID shipper Xinnor has won the University of Pisa as a customer which has used E4 Computer Engineering to integrate Xinnor’s xiRAID with BeeGFS. This ships data to/from Nvidia DGX servers. The system includes dual storage nodes, each powered by xiRAID in RAID 6 configuration, built to deliver a fail-safe environment for large-scale AI operations. Read speeds reach 29.2 GBps and write speeds 25.8 GBps in tests involving up to 128 processes per node.