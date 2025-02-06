Qumulo takes on mainstream data fabric suppliers

Qumulo has launched Cloud Data Fabric (CDF), a central file and object data core repository with coherent cache at the edge.

Scale out file system supplier Qumulo has unified its on-premises and public cloud software under CDF, including a data core distributed file and object data storage cluster that runs on most systems, vendors, or public cloud infrastructures. This is accessed by coherent caching sites at the edge, which connect in parallel to the elements of the data core. Strict consistency between the core and edge sites comes from file system awareness, block-level replication, distributed locking, access control authentication, and logging.

Qumulo president and CEO Douglas Gourlay said: “In 2012, Qumulo set out to build the world’s most advanced file system…From the datacenter to the cloud, unbound by legacy limitations, we envisioned a future where everything is available, everywhere, instantaneously.

Doug Gourlay

“Our clients can now do magical and amazing things – from bringing together artists and storytellers from around the globe to work on a feature film, to sharing cutting-edge medical research with top physicians, to harvesting data from fleets of autonomous vehicles, making the roads safer.”

The core global file system operates on all data – in the public cloud and on-premises datacenters – as large elastic pools, enabling hierarchical storage management, tiering, and replication without affecting user access or data location. This “frees applications and data to scale and move independently, supporting seamless growth and evolution.”

Together with the strictly consistent edge sites, this allows “collaboration with diverse tools and applications.”

Aaron Passey

Qumulo says it has more than 1,000 production clients and exabytes of data under management. Co-founder and chief architect Aaron Passey said: “Yesterday’s file systems were not built for today’s workflows and rapid data growth. We’re freeing users from the constraints of proprietary hardware and operating systems allowing choice and flexibility, enabling innovation without limits – Qumulo users can now develop breakthroughs using data from any source, on any infrastructure.”

Qumulo’s Cloud Data Fabric is available worldwide through major IT infrastructure resellers and system vendors including HPE and Supermicro, distributors, and most major public clouds, with both prepay and pay-as-you-go options. Pricing is based on the actual data stored and shared across the data core.