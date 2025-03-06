Weaviate unveils three AI vector database agents

Agentic AI is coming to startup Weaviate as it develops three agents to perform tasks using its open-source vector database.

The Weaviate agents use large language models (LLMs) pre-trained on its APIs to perform tasks in the Weaviate vector database environment. The LLM pre-training makes them “experts in performing Weaviate-specific data tasks based on natural language commands.” Three agents are being launched in preview mode this month.

Alvin Richards

Weaviate VP of Product Alvin Richards stated: “Weaviate’s development tools come with batteries included. By unifying data management, agentic workflows and vector storage and search on our enterprise-class infrastructure, we empower development teams to quickly create applications that bring intelligent AI to the masses.”

The first one, the Query Agent, accepts queries in natural language, decides which data in Weaviate is relevant, formulates the necessary searches, retrieves the data, correlates and ranks the answers, and then returns the results. It can chain commands together, taking the results of a previous query and extending it with a new prompt. This Query Agent can simplify complex query workflows and accelerate Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines.

The company says the Transformation Agent can, based on the natural language instructions passed to it, automatically update data, create new properties, add new data, and more. This agent, according to Weaviate, can be used for cleaning and organizing raw data for AI, generating and enriching metadata, automatically categorizing, labeling and preprocessing data, or translating an entire dataset.

The Personalization Agent “can go beyond static, rules-based recommendations and deliver smart, LLM-based personalization on the fly,” making “it easy to curate search results tailored to each user’s preferences and interactions.” We’re told it can “be used in conjunction with Weaviate Query and Transformation Agents to deliver hyper-personalized user experiences in real-time.”

Bob van Luijt

Weaviate Agents will become available in Weaviate Cloud as they are released, including the free Developer Sandbox. Query Agent is available now, and Transformation and Personalization Agents are coming later this month.

Bob van Luijt, Weaviate CEO and co-founder, said: “Vector embeddings have been at the core of AI’s development—from early deep learning models to transformers and today’s large language models. What started as a linear process—data to vector, to database, to model, to results—evolved into dynamic feedback loops, giving rise to agentic architectures. This milestone is a natural next step in a journey we saw beginning a decade ago. … And what’s most exciting is that this is just the beginning.”

Weaviate’s vector embedding service is now generally available.