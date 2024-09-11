Arcitecta expands Mediaflux to tackle edge, multi-site, burst workloads

Australian data manager Arcitecta has extended its Mediaflux product to cover edge, multi-site, and burst workloads.

Mediaflux is called a Universal Data System covering file and object data storage and management software. This has a single namespace and tiering capability covering on-premises SSDs, disk and tape, plus the public cloud, with a data mover and metadata database.

The sales pitch is that the new Mediaflux Multi-Site, Mediaflux Edge, and Mediaflux Burst products enable users within geographically dispersed workforces to collaborate better, spend far less time waiting for needed data, and avoid unnecessary investments in compute resources in burst periods when usage times peak.

Jason Lohrey

Jason Lohrey, Arcitecta CEO and founder, stated: “We are expanding our ecosystem of data management solutions that fit together like a puzzle, ensuring data is moved to the right place at the right time to optimize value for users.”

Arcitecta says transmitting data over distance has become commonplace for organizations with increasingly distributed workforces, leading to latency and application performance issues. Another problem is peak compute resource needs with purchased compute left under-used between the peak or burst periods.

Mediaflux Multi-Site provides “follow the sun” pipelines in which data can move across networks to destinations where people and computer resources are located. It offers either a global file system (GFS) using a single global namespace for subcontinental distances, or a federated file system (FFS) that uses multiple independent synchronized namespaces for data sets separated by intercontinental distances – across oceans, for example. FFS is, Arcitecta says, especially beneficial for content and creative organizations such as visual effects production houses, where teams may collaborate between New York and Tokyo, or Los Angeles, and the United Kingdom.

Mediaflux Edge has a hub-and-spoke design with frequently accessed data cached at edge sites in a bid to reduce redundant data transfers, ease network traffic, and meet applications’ low latency requirements. A copy of the data is kept within a central repository to provide a full recovery capability should a threat or unplanned event occur at the edge. This is somewhat similar to how Nasuni, Panzura, and CTERA cloud file services operate.

Arcitecta says it allows customers to realize the cost efficiencies of centralized hubs, while enabling edge users to run applications at full speed without over-provisioning multiple datacenters.

Mediaflux Burst, we’re told, enables customers to expand access to compute processing resources in the public cloud or any other site that has additional resource availability, when they exceed their current on-premises computing resources. Arcitecta says this decouples compute from the data’s location, allowing it to be stored for optimal cost or security, while computing tasks are optimized for performance or scalability.

Arcitecta will showcase its new products, bundled with Dell PowerScale and ECS/ObjectScale, in the Dell Technologies booth #7.A45 at IBC2024, September 13-16, in Amsterdam.

The Mediaflux Multi-Site, Edge, and Burst solutions are available immediately and can be purchased from Arcitecta, Dell Technologies, or any Dell reseller. Find out more at the Mediaflux product website.