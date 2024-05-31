Komprise is praised by analyst for its unstructured data management effort

Unstructured data management specialist Komprise has been named an “innovator” in its field by analyst house IDC.

In the analyst’s report, IDC Innovators: Knowledge Management Technologies, Komprise was recognized for its Intelligent Data Management offering, a single platform to analyze, move and manage unstructured data.

Komprise customers are enterprises with petabyte-scale environments, including Pfizer, Marriott, Kroger, NYU and Fossil.

The IDC report says “over 90 percent” of data is unstructured, and that it is a “key asset” of enterprise intelligence, as well as a “big part” of storage costs.

IDC says Komprise reduces complexity in managing unstructured data growth with location-agnostic file analysis and indexing. “That analysis is purpose-built to not ‘get in the way’, i.e., it will not disrupt data movement and operations,” IDC said.

The platform enables migration, data tiering, replication, workflows, and AI data preparedness.

Intelligent Data Management, adds IDC, helps enterprises unlock the value hidden in unstructured data and reduces storage costs. “Proper metadata tagging and access ensures AI solutions can extract and present the right data, at the right time, and to the right person,” it says.

Earlier this month, Komprise announced Smart Data Workflow Manager, a no-code AI data workflow builder, that addresses use cases such as sensitive data identification, chatbot augmentation, and image recognition, for instance.

Krishna Subramanian

“Being named an IDC Innovator is a great honor and we believe our inclusion indicates how organizations are starting to treat data independently of storage, to ascertain and nurture its true value across hybrid cloud infrastructures,” said Krishna Subramanian, chief operating officer and co-founder of Komprise.

IDC Innovators are vendors with current annual sales of under $100 million, chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a “ground-breaking solution” to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, says IDC.

In the past, like many early bird technology companies, VC-backed Komprise has been shy about revealing its sales figures. At least we now know it hasn’t broken the $100 million barrier, yet.

Earlier this year, Komprise introduced elastic replication, that it says provides more affordable disaster recovery for non-mission-critical file data at the sub-volume level.