Freely access NetBackup files without using Veritas software

S2|DATA has launched a no-cost Libertas utility to read and access Veritas NetBackup disk images – without requiring NetBackup software or licensing.

Libertas is a Windows desktop application that catalogs and restores Veritas NetBackup disk images without using the original backup software.

Brendan Sullivan, S2|DATA CEO, explained: “For too long, organizations have been locked into maintaining costly backup infrastructure just to access their own data. S2|DATA is committed to transforming how companies access and manage their legacy data, and Libertas helps us demonstrate that commitment.”

We understand that Libertas can be used as a partial backup file conversion facility by restoring a Veritas NetBackup file then backing it up again with a new application. S2|DATA has a general roadmap to expand compatibility to other major backup formats in future releases. We asked S2|DATA a few questions about Libertas.

Blocks & Files: What would need to happen for Libertas to read tape backups as well?

S2|DATA: This is a free tool with limited functionality. Adding tape support would significantly increase the development cost of the tool and we would most certainly have to charge for it if we did that. So we’re not considering that at this time – for the free tool. We do, however, offer a professional service that can read most common backup formats from both tape and disk.

Blocks & Files: What output formats does it support?

S2|DATA: There are two options when you run Libertas: catalog or restore. Catalog will produce a CSV file of all files in the backup image. Restore will do just that: restore all files from the backup image to a directory of your choosing. You could restore all your NetBackup backups to a deduplication box (such as Data Domain or Exagrid). You wouldn’t have to back them up again, per se. You could just restore each backup to a different subdirectory. It would dedupe all the files and you’d have a searchable directory of all your old files.

Blocks & Files: Can it restore to Linux and Windows?

S2|DATA: The software only runs on Windows, but it can restore to any directory, which could be an NFS mount from Linux.

Blocks & Files: Is Libertas application software that you download and install?

S2|DATA: Libertas is downloadable software that you would install on a Windows desktop.

Blocks & Files: Can you give a hint about the roadmap for future backup supplier formats it will read?

S2|DATA: We don’t want to commit to which products will be added in future releases. NetBackup is so common and there is so much uncertainty right now with the Cohesity acquisition, so it seemed only natural to start with it. What comes next will be based on customer demand.

S2|DATA offers a suite of enterprise-grade software for organizations with more complex legacy data needs. Libertas is available to download here.

Comment

This freely available software utility is a big deal for users with legacy NetBackup files stored on disk. They can cancel their NetBackup licenses and still access their backup data. Extending the Libertas software to support NetBackup files on tape would be beneficial, but we understand the development cost would be significant and beyond the scope for S2|DATA.