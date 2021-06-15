Veritas NetBackup version nine dot one ticks anti-ransomware box

Veritas has upgraded its NetBackup product to v9.1, adding anti-ransomware protection for containerised environments, S3 immutability, and anomaly detection, plus adding a Flex 5350 appliance with data immutability and faster performance.

It says it is folding Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-driven anomaly detection into NetBackup as an inclusive feature to alert backup admins of potential issues and ensure data is always recoverable.

Doug Matthews, Veritas’ VP of Product Management, said in a prepared quote: “Our newest NetBackup release further [protects] customers against increasingly prevalent ransomware attacks, irrespective of where their data resides: cloud, containers or on-premises.”

Veritas claims its Flex 5350 appliance has 300 per cent improved backup performance, delivers 40 per cent lower total cost of ownership, twice the performance and twice the capacity of its closest competitor, which is Dell EMC’s DD9000.

Veritas video – product management VP Doug Matthews talks about the new release.

The details

NetBackup now offers:

Continuous Data Protection and Instant Rollback capabilities, enabling VMware users to recover from ransomware and other events in minutes instead of hours;

Multiple service level objectives — starting with VMware but eventually expanding to any application, organisations can define and automatically execute multiple service level objectives, including the recovery technique (eg, recover from backup, recovery from replication, etc.) and data, for each application;

Extended Write Once Read Many (WORM) storage to AWS S3 cloud environments, using ObjectLock;

Native protection across multiple Kubernetes distributions and layers including clusters, namespaces, custom resources and persistent volumes;

Support for Red Hat OpenShift, VMware Tanzu and Google Kubernetes Engine, with support for additional Kubernetes platform distributions to follow;

Cost-effective ransomware resilience in the cloud by automatically provisioning/de-provisioning cloud resources as needed, ensuring backups do not fail due to insufficient resources, while managing costs;

Policies to automatically protect new workloads as they come online — avoiding data protection gaps;

NetBackup transport security layer improvement, making data movement to the cloud 20 per cent faster;

New cryptographic encryption across all data transports including replication, backup and recovery and deduplication.

NetBackup v9.1 screenshot.

You can check out a solution brief document on the container protection news, download a whitepaper on the anti-ransomware features in NetBackup, and read a Flex 5350 datasheet to get more information.