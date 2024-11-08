Tintri opens lid on Kubernetes container storage interface for streamlined management

DDN enterprise storage subsidiary Tintri is releasing data management features for Kubernetes environments, with its new VMstore Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver.

The VMstore platform provides visibility into performance, data protection, and management for virtual machine workloads. The new CSI driver provides VMstore customers with that same insight within Kubernetes, using a single interface.

With cloud-native application support, VMstore can efficiently manage data for microservices-based deployments.

The driver allows admins to manage all data using familiar Tintri interfaces and tools to reduce complexity in hybrid VM/container environments, said the provider. The driver enables dynamic provisioning and automatic attachment and detachment of volumes to containers.

Brock Mowry

“This IO-aware CSI driver is the most adaptable data management platform for Kubernetes, transforming how IT administrators handle Kubernetes environments in both cloud and on-prem,” said Brock Mowry, CTO at Tintri. “The driver empowers administrators, regardless of their Kubernetes expertise, with the essential tools to efficiently manage and optimize data across physical and virtual clusters.”

The driver also enables the easy management of workload transitions between cloud environments, enhancing operational efficiency through automated performance tuning. In addition, ETPH analytics provide insight to optimize cloud storage costs.

The driver leans on Tintri’s TxOS performance, analysis, and optimization capabilities, allowing admins to dynamically manage container performance and autonomously prioritize application workloads in real time, we are told. With Tintri Global Center (TGC), admins can manage multiple VMstores serving as Kubernetes clusters, either globally or locally, through a single pane of glass.

Through the VMstore TxOS integration, Tintri also brings data protection and disaster recovery to Kubernetes environments, including snapshots and cloning of persistent volumes or large data sets, ensuring consistent storage, secure data management, and efficient recoverability, according to the company.

Tim Averill, US CTO at IT infrastructure and managed security service provider at Silicon Sky, said: “We are leveraging the Tintri CSI driver within our datacenters, both in the cloud and on-premises. By providing primary storage, disaster recovery and data protection in one solution, we are simplifying and enhancing our IT operations.”

In August, Tintri said it was developing a disaster recovery feature with autonomous detection and alerting to combat ransomware attacks.