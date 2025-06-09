Storage News Roundup – June 9

Lightbits has unveiled a reference architecture for what it claims is “scalable, highly available, disaggregated, software-defined storage” for simplifying and accelerating Kubernetes deployments. The architecture, designed with AMD, aims to “leverage the combined power of Ceph and Lightbits”. It promises to seamlessly integrate block storage – courtesy of Lightbits – into existing Kubernetes deployments with significant reworking. The firm claimed it would scale up to 100s of petabytes and deliver 75 million IOPS per cluster with sub millisecond latency, support both general purpose and high performance workloads on a single platform.

Budget cloud storage vendor Backblaze said it has helped a Hollywood-based post production house slash cloud storage costs by 75 percent. IDC LA handled “highly confidential TV and film releases” making it – like its peers – a tempting target for cyber criminals. IDC LA adopted Backblaze’s B2 service as its primary off-site storage platform via the vendor’s S3 compatible API, for nightly backups. At the same time, Backblaze acts as its HA nearline storage tier.

ChatGPT has added connectors for a range of third party data services, including GoogleDrive, GitHub and Sharepoint. The update will allow users to search connected apps or “run deep research” for complex projects scanning multiple data sources. It also promises to sync and index “knowledge sources in advance”. But while Team, Enterprise and Edu users can rest assured that ChatGPT will not use the info accessed to train its models, when it comes to “ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Pro users, we may use information accessed from connectors to train our models if your ‘Improve the model for everyone’”’ setting is on”.

Cloudera has joined the AI-RAN Alliance, pulling alongside the likes of Nvidia, Dell, SoftBank, T-Mobile, and KT. The consortium aims to drive efforts to “operationalize” AI at scale across the radio access network, and standardize the integration of AI into existing and new networks. The data specialist will get involved in a newly launched Data for AI-RAN working group.

Blancco’s 2025 State of Data Sanitization report claims that stolen devices are a bigger cause of data loss than CISO nightmares like stolen credentials or ransomware. Nearly nine out of 10 organizations had experienced a data breach in the last three years, while three quarters had experienced a data leak. The most common cause was phishing related breaches, cited by 54 percent of respondents, with incorrect network configuration cited by 46 percent, and stolen devices or drives were cited by 41 percent. Credential attacks were reported by 36 percent and ransomware by just 32 percent. The survey highlighted the challenges of hardware disposal, with just a quarter of client devices and a fifth of “datacenter assets” refurbished with certified erasure.