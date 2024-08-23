Tintri developing autonomous disaster recovery solution

DDN enterprise storage subsidiary Tintri is developing a disaster recovery feature with autonomous detection and alerting to combat ransomware attacks.

Tintri supplies virtual machine-aware VMstore storage managed with VMware storage concepts rather than traditional block storage. There is, for example, no provisioning of LUNs or volumes. VMstore users can instantly clone, replicate, and snapshot VMs and sync data between VMs and also disks of VMs.

The GLAS-DP (Global Live Analytics System – Data Protection) facility autonomously detects, alerts, and enables rapid recovery from a ransomware event afflicting a VMstore, Tintri says. It is based on real-time analytics of VMstore device IO streams and metadata. GLAS-DP enables customers to employ recovery capabilities via the Tintri Global Center AI platform. This provides management of a customer’s VMstore systems from a single console.

GLAS-DP is a suite of facilities that provides instantaneous alerts on potential threats, allowing IT managers to restore points in time, recover within milliseconds, and roll forward, we’re told. Two-factor authentication is included with the suite as is a central dashboard. It continuously collects and analyzes data from Tintri storage systems across multiple locations, with the analytics providing insights into data usage patterns, performance metrics, and potential risks. It can detect unusual access patterns or performance bottlenecks, enabling Tintri admins to deal with the issues.

We understand that this is thought by Tintri to be particularly relevant given the CrowdStrike incident and corruption of thousands of Windows systems, and myriad recent malware attacks.

Phil Trickovic

Back in July, Tintri SVP Phil Trickovic stated that CrowdStrike experienced a “major cybersecurity technology issue with their endpoint and detection response agent (EDR). This is resulting in widespread disruption on a global level, as many installations are affected across the world.”

He said: “VMstore offers near zero ‘in frame’ environment rollback. To further enhance recovery options Tintri delivers near zero cloud and second site recovery point objectives. Workloads running on VMstore can rapidly rollback the base OS to the last usable point-in-time. Recovery and restoration take place in seconds ensuring continuous business operations.”

Recovery in milliseconds is the goal with GLAS-DP. The suite can optimize the timing and frequency of backups, local and remote snapshots, and sync/async replication to provide both protection and resource use efficiency.

Tintri will be exhibiting at VMware Explore Las Vegas conference (booth #1518), August 26-29, where it is unveiling GLAS-DP. It will also showcase its turnkey and managed Tintri Cloud Platform and container-driven Tintri Cloud Engine (TCE), which decouples Tintri’s AI-powered software from the VMstore T7000 hardware platform. TCE runs on the AWS public cloud, serving as an AWS VM with EBS storage.

GLAS-DP will be available for customers using the Tintri Global Center AI platform in September 2024.