SingleStore supercharges database for AI

SingleStore has souped up its unified real-time transactional and analytic database for AI, showing off the new features at a “Feeling the Flow” Upsert event.

An upsert in SQL updates an existing row or adds a new one, while the event serves to update SingleStore customers. SingleStoreDB is a performant, distributed, relational, SQL database with operational, analytical, and vector data support, integration with Apache Iceberg, Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks, and Redshift, and a Flow ingest feature based on acquired BrightFlow data integration technology. SingleStoreDB is also available as a fully managed service called Helios.

Raj Verma

CEO Raj Verma stated the database was “the only one to natively offer single-shot retrieval of all types of data,” claiming that SingleStore has “always been the ultimate foundational layer for AI.” He added: “Now we’re making a quantum leap forward in performance at scale – creating a faster, smoother path to development and enabling organizations to bring their boldest, most innovative ideas to life.”

There are six main update areas. Data integration is strengthened by making it easy to move data to SingleStore from Snowflake, Postgres, SQL Server, Oracle and MySQL, and by enabling customers to use Flow within Helios.

A so-called speed layer has been added to Iceberg to improve the bi-directional integration of it and SingleStore with ”easier and faster data exchange with Iceberg external tables.”

The ability to host Cloud Functions – lambda-style serverless functions that can be used to build data APIs, agents, tools for agents, and inference APIs for embedding models – has been added to SingleStore’s Aura Container Service. This is a serverless compute platform, optimized for AI and machine learning, which is designed to run containerized apps.

A multi-value index for JSON, automatic query re-optimization, cross-workspace-group database branching, and attach boost database performance and increase scalability.

Features such as database branching, point-in-time recovery, and SmartDR are now available for Google Cloud as well as AWS.

Developer facilities have been improved with additions to SingleStore’s AI-powered knowledge base and query-building assistant, SQrL. There is integration with GitHub, Notebooks scheduling and versioning, an updated billing forecasting UI, a multi-tab SQL Editor with autocomplete, easier pipeline monitoring, and sequences.

To learn more, register for and watch the Upsert webinar and read the SingleStore blog. The company aims to hold recurring Upsert events every few months to enable customers to test-drive new features.