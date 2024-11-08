NetApp expands security channel activity with Exclusive Networks deal

NetApp is pushing out its storage solutions through the cybersecurity channel after signing a distribution deal with global cyber player Exclusive Networks. The partners reckon that combining security with storage is a canny offer in the market as ransomware tries to take hold, and protection for mushrooming AI data becomes increasingly important.

Rob Tomlin

Initially, the pair said they will provide “highly secure, data-centric solutions” to channel partners in the UK and Ireland as data-centric approaches are “no longer an option but a requirement” for ransomware protection and data breach prevention.

As a result of the deal, NetApp will become Exclusive’s primary data infrastructure vendor in the UK and Ireland. There are currently no confirmed plans to extend the deal to other territories.

“We see data security and resilience as significant growth sectors and a key part of our cybersecurity strategy,” said Rob Tomlin, managing director of Exclusive Networks UK & Ireland. “NetApp became the obvious partner due to their best-in-class technology, channel-first approach, and strong technical integrations with many of our core cybersecurity vendors. NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure solutions are a strategic addition to our cybersecurity portfolio.”

Sonya Mathieu

Sonya Mathieu, partner lead for NetApp UK & Ireland, added: “This leverages Exclusive Networks’ specialist cyber expertise and partner ecosystems, and will introduce NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure to new customers, empowering businesses to navigate today’s complex security landscape with unmatched data protection and recovery capabilities.”

For the half-year, Exclusive reported revenues of €723 million ($779 million), which was an annual drop of 7 percent, largely due to lower hardware sales. By bringing NetApp into the fold, Exclusive will be generating extra hardware sales.

Earlier this week, Exclusive posted a 10 percent increase in third-quarter sales. The Euronext-listed company is currently in talks with equity investment firms to take it private in a deal valued at €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) this July.