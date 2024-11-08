Storage news ticker – November 8

An Apache Cassandra community survey found that:

Cassandra is moving to the cloud 50 percent will move to cloud – this is split evenly across different cloud deployment options 24 percent will go to hybrid cloud, 24 percent will use multi-cloud, and 24 percent will use a Cassandra-as-a-Service 37 percent will run their environments in private datacenter environments

Cassandra users are predominantly running their own environments 94 percent run their own self-managed deployments 14 percent use service providers to manage Cassandra for them Self-managed deployments include more complex deployments, both multi-cloud (20 percent) and hybrid cloud (16 percent)

84 percent of community members are planning a migration 23 percent will move in the next 6 months 48 percent will move in 6-12 months 13 percent will move, but in more than a year 16 percent do not plan to migrate to new versions

The Cassandra community is shifting from experimentation to production around AI More than 50 percent of respondents have one or more GenAI use cases in production 28 percent of users have two use cases in production 17 percent of users have three or more use cases in production



…

Q3 2024 revenues for cloud storage provider Backblaze were up 29 percent to $32.6 million with a GAAP loss of $12.8 million, better than the year-ago $16.1 million loss. The B2 Cloud storage segment grew 39 percent to $16.2 million while the original computer backup business grew 20 percent to $16.4 million.

It looks set to be overtaken by B2 Cloud storage revenues next quarter, but analyst Jason Ader reports: “The 17 percent growth rate expected in the fourth quarter is a sharp deceleration from the 29 percent rate reported in the third quarter, and primarily reflects a slowdown in the B2 Cloud business where growth is expected to drop below 25 percent due mainly to higher churn and a go-to-market reset.”

CEO Gleb Budman said: “I’m excited that we have kicked off a go-to-market transformation and continue to build our upmarket momentum with two multi-year deals, each totaling approximately $1 million. We are also aggressively executing cost efficiencies throughout the organization to accelerate being adjusted free cash flow positive by Q4 2025.”

Ader said about the sales reset: ”Under new CRO Jason Wakeam, Backblaze is in the process of overhauling its go-to-market strategy, which is focused on three major areas: 1) upskilling, … 2) prioritizing partners in the channel … and 3) aligning the sales and marketing teams on a core set of sales plays.

“Backblaze is increasingly focused on driving cost efficiencies and improving its operating leverage. To this end, the company announced a 12 percent reduction in workforce, effective immediately, largely targeted at headcount reduction within marketing. In addition, Backblaze kicked off a zero-based budgeting approach, which now sees the company putting its existing vendors out to bid and negotiating all contracts. These initiatives should lead to an $8 million year-over-year decrease in run-rate operating expenses, helping the company achieve its target of 20 percent adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2025.”

…

Cerabyte, developing ceramic-based data storage systems, announced its participation at SuperComputing 2024 (SC24), taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center from November 17-22. It will present in sessins at the Arcitecta booth. Arcitecta and Cerabyte are both members of the Active Archive Alliance. Arcitecta’s booth is designed in a way where they invited Cerabyte and other vendors to present in the Arcitecta booth as part of the Arcitecta Co-LAB at SC2024. Arcitrectya says the Co-LAB “is an exciting joint endeavor with the company’s customers, partners and friends. The lab offers a unique opportunity to engage with HPC thought leaders, including Cerabyte, Princeton University, the University of Melbourne and many others, who will ‘take over’ the Arcitecta booth. They will delve into forward-thinking ideas, share insights and experiences, present groundbreaking research, and discuss topics ranging from the future of big data to strategies for resilience against loss.”

…

Analyst house DCIG announced availability of the 2025-26 DCIG TOP 5 Modern SDS Block Storage Solutions Report. The top 5 are;

LINBIT SDS

Nexustorage Nexfs

StoneFly StoneFusion

StorPool Storage

Zadara Storage Cloud

Register here to get a report copy.

…

Data archiver FalconStor reported Q3 2024 revenues of $2.9 million, down 12 percent year-over-year, with a GAAP loss of $680,000, better than the year-ago $840,000 loss. CEO Todd Brooks said: “Our Q3 results highlight the ongoing strength of our Hybrid Cloud ARR run-rate growth across Cloud, On-Premises, and MSP segments, reflecting the effectiveness of our strategy and solutions.” If you say so.

…

SaaS data protector HYCU says Box users can use the latest HYCU R-Cloud integration, in addition to existing Box data protection capabilities, to safeguard data and recover from any data loss scenario. Valiantys, an Atlassian global consulting and services provider and Box partner, helped develop the R-Cloud integration for Box to provide these additional backup and recovery capabilities. HYCU is showcasing the R-Cloud data protection for Box capabilities at BoxWorks (Booth #1), Nov 12 – 13, Pier 27 in San Francisco.

…

Reuters reports Kioxia expects NAND demand to rise 2.7x between now and 2028. It’s readying a major capacity expansion at its new fab at Kitakami in Iwate prefecture, north of Tokyo. The Japanese government is providing up to $1.64 billion to Kioxia and Western Digital to expand capacity at Yokkaichi and Kitakami.

…

Kioxia is getting involved in CXL. It says it has been adopted by Japan’s national research and development agency, New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), for its proposal regarding CXL memory on the Development of Manufacturing Technology for Innovative Memory to enhance the post-5G information and communication system infrastructure. The objective is to develop memory that offers lower power consumption and higher bit density than DRAM, and faster read speed than flash memory. Kioxia does not make DRAM. A Kioxia diagram illustrates its view (right).

…

Kioxia, Reuters reports, has made a fresh filing for an IPO, partly to finance the ramp for its Kitakami 2 fab and its BiCS8 technology, as well as return cash to its private equity owners. The latest IPO intention is to go for a listing between December 2024 and June 2025. Kioxia anticipates receiving approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange in late November, with the indicative price of the IPO disclosed at that time.

…

Micron said its low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) memory and universal flash storage 4.0 (UFS 4.0) are validated for use with, and featured in the reference designs of, the latest mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies for flagship smartphones, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform.

…

MSP backup storage supplier N-able reported Q3 2024 revenues up 8.3 percent year-over-year to $116.4 million, but down from last quarter’s $119.4 million. There was a $10.8 million GAAP profit, up 80 percent year-over-year, and subscription revenue rose 9.3 percent year-over-year to $115 million, again down sequentially from the prior quarter’s $117.4 million.

…

Cloud file services supplier Nasuni is working with major brands in the consumer and retail market (such as Mattel, Crate & Barrel, Williams Sonoma, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Barnes & Noble, and Patagonia) to optimize their cloud infrastructure, streamline collaboration, and reduce costs ahead of the holiday season. Other Nasuni customers include Pernod Ricard, Peter Millar, Dyson, SharkNinja, and Tommy Bahama.

Kelly Wells

…

Object First, which supplies a Veeam backup target appliance, promoted Kelly Wells to COO. She had been overseeing the Global Operations organization since joining last year, coming from being VP Customer Success & Enablement at Axcient.

…

OWC (Other World Computing) announced that 100 percent of its Thunderbolt docks and hubs, USB-C docks, storage, and Thunderbolt (USB-C) cables are fully compatible with Apple’s latest iMac with M4 release. Its USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Display Adapter offers seamless compatibility with this model.

…

PNY today announced specs and availability of two new high-performance DDR5 desktop memory products engineered for PC gamers and enthusiasts. XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPICheat spreader design offer dual support for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, and will be available as a 32 GB kit (2 x 16 GB) with speeds ranging from 5,600 MHz to 6,400 MHz with a CAS latency of 36.

…

Solix Technologies unveiled its SOLIXCloud Enterprise Data Lake that enables organizations to develop applications within their AI infrastructure, integrating governance elements like metadata and cataloging for robust data management. It provides a comprehensive framework for high-performance data fabric for streaming transactions, and ensures compliance with complex data regulations. Solix Enterprise Data Lake supports structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data across a wide range of open table and open file formats including Apache Hudi, as well as Parquet, CSV, Postgres, and Oracle. It also incorporates cloud-native object storage tiers and enables auto-scaling of compute engines including Apache Spark. More information here.

…

TrendForce reports that HBM vendors are considering whether to adopt hybrid bonding – which does not require microbumps between HBM DRAM layers – for HBM4 16hi stack products and have confirmed plans to implement this technology in the HBM5 20hi stack generation.

…

Veeam announced the addition of the Recon Scanner to Veeam Data Platform for free; a new lightweight software agent designed to proactively scan Veeam backup servers. From now on, it’s available to all Veeam Data Platform Premium customers. The Recon Scanner recognizes suspicious activity in the backup servers and maps it to adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) so that organizations can take defensive and mitigative actions.

…

UK-based Predatar’s Cyber Recovery Orchestration has achieved Veeam Ready Security status in the Security category, and is the only Veeam Ready solution that alerts Veeam users of confirmed malware that has been ingested into their backups using Veeam’s Incident API. Predatar uses AI-powered threat detection to identify signs of hidden malware that has been ingested into its customers’ storage environments. It then automates recovery tests and malware verification on suspect workloads. Predatar will also run a search to check if viruses have spread.

…

Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure 6.3 has been released with new features to enhance disaster recovery, streamline backup management, improve storage capabilities, and optimize Kubernetes networking.

Seamless backup with Commvault integration

Integration with Storware and Cloudbase Coriolis disaster recovery solutions

Fibre Channel storage support

S3 storage integration with OpenText Vertica

Virtuozzo Storage updates without VM migration

Performance improvements with Q35 chipset

Support for additional CPU models

Cilium CNI support for Kubernetes 1.30

More info here.

…

Broadcom announced that VMware Live Recovery will support Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE) as a target Isolated Recovery Environment (IRE) for VCF workloads, in addition to VMware Cloud on AWS and on-premises IRE, for both cyber and disaster recovery. This builds on VMware Live Recovery’s existing protection of GCVE sites as a source, and enables a consistent, secure, and simplified experience for those looking to protect VMware workloads running on-premises or in the cloud to GCVE. VMware vDefend Advanced Service for VCF now offers GenAI-based intelligent assistance to help IT security teams proactively triage sophisticated threat campaigns and recommend remediation options. For more details, read these blogs.