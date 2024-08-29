Veeam targets VMware migrations with latest Data Platform update

Veeam has widened its support for different platforms with the unveiling of its latest version of the Veeam Data Platform, including extra support for those migrating from VMware.

Since completing its acquisition of VMware at the end of last year, Broadcom has shifted its focus to larger customers. As a result, Veeam reports that its SMB customers are considering Proxmox VE as an alternative. Proxmox VE is an open source server virtual machine and container environment. Its toolset includes vzdump for backing up guest virtual machines and integrates with Proxmox Backup Server for centralized backup management.

Withv12.2 of the Veeam Data Platform, there is full backup support for Proxmox VE, protecting the hypervisor without requiring the management or use of backup agents. Users have flexible recovery options, including VM restores from and to VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, oVirt KVM, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. They can also restore physical server backups directly to Proxmox VE for disaster recovery (DR) or virtualization/migration purposes.

“We see Veeam’s support for the Proxmox VE hypervisor as a valuable addition for organizations seeking open source flexibility and cost-effectiveness. It allows customers to stick with their preferred single platform for data backup and recovery while embracing the preferred hypervisor of their choice,” said Martin Maurer, CEO of Proxmox Server Solutions.

James Westendorf

“With the recent changes at VMware, we were forced to re-evaluate which hypervisor to choose for our datacenter – a situation nobody wants to be in. Veeam remains a critical partner for us as we look forward to being able to choose to move to Proxmox,” said James Westendorf, director of technical services at Lake Land College in Illinois, US.

“Using Veeam’s trusted tools for data migration will provide us with the peace of mind we need during these tumultuous times.”

With v12.2, there is also “enhanced” Nutanix AHV integration to protect critical data from replica nodes without affecting the production environment. Users can benefit from “deep” Nutanix Prism integration with policy-based backup jobs, “increased” backup security, and “flexibility” in network design, Veeam said.

The upgraded platform also provides backup for MongoDB, offering immutable backups, backup copies, and “advanced” storage capabilities, we are told.

In addition, there is expanded AWS support, allowing users to extend native resilience to Amazon FSx and Amazon Redshift through policy-based protection and “fast, automated recovery”. There is also wider Microsoft Azure support with native resilience to Azure Cosmos DB and Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 for “resilient protection and automated recovery.”

“We are seeing customers evaluate a vast array of hypervisor and cloud infrastructure options to optimize both cost and functionalities, making data mobility more important than ever before,” said Krista Case, research director at analyst house The Futurum Group.

Earlier this month, analyst Gartner named Veeam the leader in market share for the global enterprise backup and recovery software market, displacing Veritas from the top position.