Veeam expands Proxmox VE, partners with Hitachi Vantara

Veeam has extended its server virtualization backup support to Proxmox VE. The company is also becoming more enterprise-focused as Hitachi Vantara’s data protection partner.

Proxmox VE is an open source server virtual machine and container environment. Its toolset includes vzdump for backing up guest virtual machines and it integrates with Proxmox Backup Server for centralized backup management. As Broadcom now owns VMware and appears to be focused on larger customers, Veeam says its SMB customers are choosing Proxmox VE as an alternative.

Veeam is extending its virtualization support from its current roster of VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager, Red Hat Virtualization, and the AWS, Azure, and Google clouds.

John Jester

John Jester, Veeam’s Chief Revenue Officer, said: “As we continue to advocate for data freedom and choice for our 450,000 customers, backup for Proxmox VE provides them with an additional option for the tools and flexibility they need to optimize their data management practices, enable cyber resiliency and accelerate business growth.”

Veeam’s Proxmox VE support includes:

Immutable backups and air-gapped tape support

Faster and more efficient virtual machine (VM) backups with changed block tracking (CBT) integration and hot add backup mode

Veeam BitLooker to automatically exclude unused disk blocks, such as those belonging to deleted guest OS files

VMs from VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, or public cloud can be restored to Proxmox VE and vice versa, reducing downtime and enhancing productivity

Identifying and recovering all changed and deleted files, due to a ransomware attack, for example, in the face of unexpected data loss or unplanned disruption

Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, which sells enterprise storage arrays, has struck a global strategic data protection partnership with Veeam, whereby its channel will sell Veeam products.

Veeam’s Data Platform now integrates with Hitachi Vantara’s storage offerings, including Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One), Hitachi Content Platform (HCP), and Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) to provide backup, recovery, immutable storage, and ransomware detection.

Kimberly King

Kimberly King, SVP of Strategic Partners and Alliances at Hitachi Vantara, said: “As we continue to champion a channel-first approach, our partnership with Veeam epitomizes our commitment to empowering our partners.”

Hitachi Vantara says that, through partnerships like this, it can offer consumption models such as data protection as a service (DPaaS). Under CEO Sheila Rohra, Hitachi V is reshaping and expanding its storage product and service capabilities and this Veeam deal is the latest evidence of that. It already has technical alliance partnerships with data protectors Commvault and Veritas.

Veeam has now extended its SMB server data protection capabilities at one end of its customer spectrum with Proxmox VE support, and burnished its enterprise customer credentials at the other end with Hitachi Vantara storage product and channel support.

Veeam says it will showcase Proxmox VE support at VeeamON 2024, taking place June 3-5 at the Diplomat Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and online.