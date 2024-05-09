Cribl extends data engine reach through Microsoft Azure and Wiz

IT and security data engine Cribl has fully integrated its technology with the Microsoft Azure ecosystem and the Wiz security cloud to better support customer data workloads.

Observability pipeline Cribl Stream provides customers with a platform to onboard and optimize IT and security data from any source into their Azure environment.

Vlad Melnick

It offers Microsoft Sentinel customers the ability to optimize data and control costs before ingestion into that security management platform while capturing the insights they need.

“With this new agreement we’re helping simplify data management and making it even easier for Microsoft Azure customers globally to manage their IT and security data,” said Vlad Melnik, vice president of business development and alliances at Cribl. “Expanding our relationship with Microsoft enables customers to unlock the full value of their security data and gain the flexibility and control required to adapt to their evolving needs.”

Scott Woodgate, GM, threat protection at Microsoft, added: “In today’s increasingly sophisticated security environments, our joint customers depend on reliable and versatile solutions to help optimize their SIEM [security information and event management] environments and migrations. Cribl helps Microsoft customers improve their security posture and transform their data management strategy.”

With the Wiz alliance, Cribl has become a certified Wiz Integration (WIN) platform partner, and Cribl customers can now easily integrate Wiz into existing workflows using Cribl Stream to get more from their data.

The combination offers joint customers the flexibility and visibility to enrich, deduplicate, and transform data to address gaps and speed up security investigations, said the partners. Teams can retrieve the precise data they need from the Wiz platform, format it for various destinations, and route it to multiple platforms, across configuration management databases (CMDBs), SIEM, security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), and extended detection and response (XDR).

The cross-channel visibility ensures effective monitoring of risks and threat actor movement between environments, we’re told. This flexibility allows users to move data to cost-effective storage solutions while meeting business and regulatory retention requirements, according to the companies.

“We are enabling mutual customers to route crucial security data seamlessly across diverse platforms, helping them ensure compliance and build in the cloud with confidence,” said Oron Noah, head of product extensibility and partnerships at Wiz.

Last month, Cribl unveiled Cribl Lake, a “turnkey” data lake solution for IT and security teams.