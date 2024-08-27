Rubrik and MSP bring managed data protection to Latin America

A joint venture between Rubrik and MSP Assured Data Protection is taking managed Rubrik data protection and security services to prospective customers in Latin America.

Simon Chappell

Assured Data Protection (ADP) is Rubrik’s largest global managed services supplier. It has main offices in both the UK and US, and operates 24/7 in more than 40 countries where it has deployments. It has datacenter infrastructure in six worldwide locations.

ADP has expanded operations into Latin America, including the joint venture establishing Rubrik’s presence in the region through Assured’s 24/7/365 managed service. It reckons enterprises of all sizes across the continent will benefit from a more flexible approach to Rubrik deployment and be able to “rapidly recover” from cyberattacks, including ransomware.

Ghazal Asif Farhadi, Rubrik’s VP for Global Channels & Alliances, stated: “Rubrik is proud to support Assured’s new expansion into Latin America. Organizations need to enable cyber resilience in the face of the increasing cyber threat landscape and there is no better way for Latin American companies to do that than working with Rubrik and Assured.”

Ghazal Asif Farhadi

ADP has set up operations in markets such as Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica, Chile, and Colombia, with customers including Niubiz, América TV, Ferromex, Farmacias Roma, and others.

Fiorella Minaya Rey, ADP’s Latin America Channel Account Manager and a former Rubrik LATAM sales rep, stated: “To ensure that enterprises of all sizes can take advantage of Rubrik, there will be no limitations on the amount of data that customers can secure – it can be as small or as large as required.”

ADP is launching a regional Center of Excellence located in Costa Rica, staffed by engineers, and has hired Spanish-speaking technical, sales, and client services staff across the region to provide 24/7 support in all countries, across sectors including manufacturing, banking, education, and others.

Fiorella Minaya Rey

Simon Chappell, ADP CEO, said: “Our launch into Latin America is another important step forward in our ambitious growth plans for 2024 and beyond … Our new Center of Excellence is a strategic move to help build on our best-of-breed customer service for customers and will see all of our customers across the globe benefit from its expertise.”

ADP’s Costa Rica Center of Excellence will operate with a mix of human technical skills and automation, and many threats will be negated before customers are aware of them. This model and approach to cyber resiliency will be deployed by ADP as it expands into other regions, beyond Latin America, North America, and Europe.

The company launched its first Canadian datacenter in April.