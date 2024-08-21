US colo LightEdge offers single tenant Nutanix cloud

US Nutanix users can get a single-tenant cloud just for their workloads from LightEdge, eliminating noisy neighbor resource-limiting problems.

LightEdge is a US-based cloud service and colocation datacenter provider with 12 Tier III datacenter sites and upwards of 1,300 customers. In April, it acquired St. Louis-based Connectria, which provides multi-cloud infrastructure (IBM, AWS, and Azure ) and managed hosting services, gaining six more datacenters and more than 400 additional customers. This was LightEdge’s fourth acquisition since it was itself bought by private equity and real estate fund management business GI Partners in 2021.

LightEdge now has 18 datacenters across 11 US regional markets.

Jim Masterson

The LightEdge Nutanix Dedicated Cloud provides resources and more security than a multi-tenant offering. It’s built on Nutanix’s hyperconverged infrastructure software with its AHV hypervisor and offers per-node scaling.

LightEdge CEO Jim Masterson said: “We’re excited to make Nutanix Dedicated Cloud available to our customers. It gives our customers another choice in single-tenant cloud and is an excellent solution for businesses needing dedicated resources, high performance, scalability, and disaster recovery capabilities built-in.”

Suggested use cases include:

High-performance applications needing dedicated and optimized resources.

Storage-intensive workloads requiring predictable utilization and capacity management.

Workloads needing regulatory compliance specifying known datacenter locations, etc.

Secure disaster recovery with quick restoration.

Infrastructure modernization without refactoring legacy applications.

The company also offers single-tenant VMware clouds as it is technology-agnostic. France’s OVH also provides single-tenant VMware and Nutanix services using its OVHcloud Hosted Private Cloud. The physical infrastructure is deployed and managed by OVHcloud in chosen datacenters, with the customer operating virtual machines, applications and data.

Dgtl Infra has a 2024 list of the top 250 datacenter operators globally. AWS, Azure, and Google are ranked first, second, and third, followed by Meta and Equinix. OVH is number 33 and LightEdge is ranked at 94.

LightEdge says it has a less than 1 percent customer churn rate, 24/7 access to a support team, and a 100 percent guaranteed uptime SLA. Read a brief LightEdge Nutanix brochure here.